Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Polycarbin partner to lead lab sustainability innovation

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation, announces a strategic partnership with Polycarbin, a pioneer in sustainable laboratory solutions, to drive a paradigm shift in lab sustainability for liquid handling automation plastics.

Image Credit: Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

This collaboration combines the extensive experience of Beckman Coulter Life Sciences in automated liquid handling with Polycarbin’s sustainability-focused circular economy platform for laboratory plastics.

Together, they are committed to achieving two key objectives in the United States:

  • Closed-Loop Recycling Solutions: By partnering with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, Polycarbin aims to expand its closed-loop recycling solutions to a wider audience of researchers. This initiative focuses on diverting lab plastics away from landfills and incinerators, keeping these materials within the supply chain for recycling and reuse.
  • Low-Carbon Lab Products: Together, Polycarbin and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences are spearheading the development of a groundbreaking line of low-carbon lab consumables. Crafted from recycled materials, these products reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, thus making scientific research more sustainable. By imbuing every product with third-party verified sustainability metrics, Polycarbin and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences are empowering their customers to transform their consumables budget into their sustainability budget.

“This partnership signifies a monumental step towards revolutionizing lab sustainability in the era of liquid handling automation,” said James O’Brien, CEO of Polycarbin. “Our collaboration offers researchers state-of-the-art solutions that reduce their environmental footprint while enhancing research precision.”

“Sustainability is at the forefront of everything we do at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences,” said Ewan Grant, Director of Liquid Handling and Genomics. “We are determined to leave the planet cleaner and healthier for generations to come, and this partnership with Polycarbin is an exciting step forward in that ongoing initiative both at our facilities and at customer laboratories.”

This partnership accentuates the commitment of both organizations to empower researchers, drive sustainability, and create a positive impact on the scientific community and the environment.

