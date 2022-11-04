Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Pillar Biosciences Sign Application Development Agreement for the Biomek NGeniuS System

More companies around the world continue turning to Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation, for their next generation sequencing (NGS) needs with the Biomek NGeniuS System. The company continues building a robust demonstrated application library as it announces an application development agreement with Pillar Biosciences, which specializes in developing and commercializing IVD & RUO NGS testing solutions that help research to optimize selection of precision therapies for cancer patients, from tumor profiling to therapy selection, and recurrence monitoring.

Image Credit: Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

In the traditionally labor-intensive process of NGS library construction, the Biomek NGeniuS System cuts through the clutter by slashing manual steps with an intuitive and easy-to-use automation solution. Hands-on time is reduced by innovations that include a reagent input carousel to minimize the manual transfer of reagents, along with an integrated thermal cycler and labware transport system.

With the global NGS market projected to grow to nearly $9.2 billion in 2022, demand is expected to increase for solutions to provide critical assistance to NGS labs.

As this market segment continues to grow, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is ready and uniquely positioned to help labs of all sizes accelerate answers for important clinical research. This partnership with Pillar Biosciences further showcases the strength and appeal of our open chemistry concept that’s exclusive to the Biomek NGeniuS System. With a significant reduction in manual and error-prone steps in the library prep process, we’re excited to pioneer workflows that allow lab staff to instead focus on their passion for research and their vision for the future of molecular diagnostics” Amy Yoder, Director of Genomics Product Management

As part of the partnership agreement, Pillar Biosciences will develop applications specifically designed for the Biomek NGeniuS System*, which will be available to all users via a first-of-its-kind electronic application library.

“The ability of laboratories, hospitals, and healthcare systems to support research for accurate, efficient, and cost-effective Next Generation Sequencing technologies and diagnostic testing at the local level with rapid turnaround time, offers the promise to greatly improve the future state of cancer care,” said Randy Prichard, CEO of Pillar Biosciences. “Our partnership with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences to develop and provide automated workflow applications on the Biomek NGeniuS System for our portfolio of oncoRevealTM kitted solutions, which leverage Pillar’s proprietary single-tube enrichment chemistry, SLIMamp®, reaffirms Pillar’s global commitment to helping to drive the localization of NGS testing and enabling better Decision MedicineTM for everyone, everywhere.”

Launched in June of 2022, the Biomek NGeniuS System provides the ultimate flexibility, with exclusive software that allows any batch size, from four to 24 samples, to be set up from anywhere and monitored remotely from a Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge-enabled computer. The workstation also reduces loading errors by combining a sophisticated optical analytics technology – Dynamic DeckOptix system – to provide users real-time feedback on labware placement. More product information can be found at becls.co/ngenius.

About Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Life sciences. Research. Precision manufacturing. If your life’s calling is in any of these or related fields, you need to know Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. Our mission is to empower those seeking answers to life’s important scientific and healthcare questions. Since 1935, the Beckman name has been synonymous with technologies that simplify and automate complex biomedical testing. Decades later, our global organization also came to embody the scientific legacy of the Coulter name.

Today, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is a trusted, worldwide resource for tools to help optimize research and manufacturing efficiency. Centrifuges. Particle counters/analyzers. Automated liquid handlers. Flow cytometers. Genomic reagents. All these products—and many more—continue to make a difference in people’s lives by improving the productivity of dedicated scientists, quality control experts and others. Wherever people need answers, from prestigious universities and major pharmaceutical companies, to small biotech startups, food/beverage and electronics manufacturing facilities, you can find Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. For more details, visit beckman.com/contact-us

About Pillar Biosciences

Pillar Biosciences is the leader in Decision Medicine™, which is the utilization of highly accurate and sensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing technology to generate data that optimizes selection of precision therapies for cancer patients, from tumor profiling to therapy selection, and recurrence monitoring. Pillar’s NGS testing solutions, including the FDA-approved oncoReveal™ Dx Lung and Colon Cancer Assay, is powered by the Company’s proprietary SLIMamp® and PiVAT® technologies, and decentralizes the testing process, reducing diagnostic costs and improving access and efficiency of complex NGS testing for pathologists, prescribers, and patients worldwide.

The Company has more than 20 NGS testing products available in IVD or RUO formats, and several others in various stages of development, including a pan-cancer oncoReveal™ CDx assay, and two liquid biopsy offerings. Pillar’s patented technologies have been shown to provide accurate and actionable data in as little as 48 hours, which allows physicians to select appropriate therapies and monitor the patient’s response. Pillar Biosciences has operations in Natick, MA and Shanghai, China. For more information, visit www.pillarbiosci.com.