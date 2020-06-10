Gilead and Kite to present data from cell therapy research at 25th EHA Virtual Congress

Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Kite, a Gilead Company, are pleased to support the Virtual Edition of the 25th European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress, taking place 11–21 June 2020.

The EHA Annual Congress provides a key platform for hematologists from across Europe and around the world to increase their knowledge of evidence-based approaches for hematologic diseases, access the latest results on clinical and translational research in hematologic disorders and further understand emerging innovative techniques, diagnostic tools and risk-assessment strategies in hematology and its subspecialties.

Gilead and Kite will be presenting scientific and real-world data from their cell therapy research programs to attending healthcare professionals.

We are pleased to be supporting the virtual edition of the EHA Congress 2020 and look forward to engaging, collaborating and sharing new data with hematologists throughout Europe and around the world. Our presentations at this invaluable international meeting form part of our ongoing commitment to realizing the full potential of cell therapy through continued research in advanced blood cancers.” Dick Sundh, Vice President, Head of Europe, Kite

Presentations at the congress will include:

Presentation Number and Date/Time (CEST) Abstract Title Abstract #EP1259

(e-poster)

Friday 12 June 2020

08:00 – 23:59 Retreatment of patients with refractory large B-cell lymphoma with axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) in ZUMA-1 – F. Locke, Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, FL, USA Abstract #EP1763

(e-poster)

Friday 12 June 2020

08:00 – 23:59 Axicabtagene ciloleucel for the management of patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma: an economic evaluation for Spain – M. Presa, Pharmacoeconomics & Outcomes Research Iberia (PORIB), Madrid, Spain Abstract #EP1731

(e-poster)

Friday 12 June 2020

08:00 – 23:59 Cost effectiveness of axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) and tisagenlecleucel (tisa-cel) for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (RR LBCL) in the US – J. Thornton Snider, Kite, a Gilead Company, Santa Monica, CA, USA Abstract #S144

(oral)

Saturday 13 June 2020

08:00 – 23:59 The first-in-class anti-CD47 antibody magrolimab combined with azacitidine is well-tolerated and effective in AML patients: Phase 1b results – N. Daver, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA Abstract #S287

(oral)

Sunday 14 June 2020

08:00 – 23:59 Interim analysis of ZUMA-5: A Phase 2 study of axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) in patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (R/R iNHL) – C.A. Jacobson, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA, USA Abstract #S187

(oral)

Sunday 14 June

2020 08:00 – 23:59 The first-in-class anti-CD47 antibody magrolimab combined with azacitidine is well-tolerated and effective in MDS patients: Phase 1b results – D. Sallman, Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, FL, USA

The following experts from Kite will be available for comments: