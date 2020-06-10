QuantuMDx receives CE-IVD marking for SARS-CoV-2 detection assay

QuantuMDx Group Limited, a UK-based life sciences company developing transformational point-of-care molecular diagnostics, today announces its SARS-CoV-2 detection assay has been CE-IVD marked under the In Vitro Diagnostics Directive (98/79/EC), enabling use within the European Union.

QuantuMDx has now registered the test with the UK’s Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The company has also applied to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization.

Gaining CE-IVD marking now enables us to sell our SARS-CoV-2 detection assay directly into the European Union, as well as other territories worldwide that adhere to its regulations. This is another exciting step forward for QuantuMDx as we commercialize, join the international testing effort and support governments in their test, track and trace strategies.” Jonathan O’Halloran, Chief Executive of QuantuMDx

QuantuMDx’ SARS-CoV-2 assay is a real-time reverse transcriptase rtRT-PCR test that has been developed using advanced bioinformatics to maximize performance. The assay has been designed with the most up-to-date sequence information to ensure 100% coverage of all known SARS-CoV-2 sequences.

The sensitive test targets three SARS-Cov-2 genomic loci: the S gene, N gene and Orf1 region. The assay can run on multiple open PCR platforms, both high and low throughput, removing the tie into proprietary reagent supply constraints. Furthermore, the assay reagents are lyophilized in a single vial, eliminating the master mix formulation step, and enabling convenient shipping and a longer shelf life.

Working with British manufacturing partner Biofortuna Limited, QuantuMDx has scaled up production capability to initially 2M reactions per week and with the potential to scale up to 3M reactions per week. QuantuMDx has rigorously stress tested its supply chains and is confident in its ability to supply significant volumes of tests worldwide.