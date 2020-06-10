Twist Bioscience and Serimmune collaborate to identify SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic antibody candidates

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, and Serimmune Inc., a leader in understanding the functional antibody repertoire’s role in human disease, today announced a collaboration to identify and evaluate SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic antibody candidates from Twist libraries.

The collaboration will evaluate existing Twist antibody candidates that bind with high affinity to either SARS-CoV-2 S1 spike protein or the human ACE2 cellular receptor, using Serimmune’s Serum Epitope Repertoire Analysis (SERA) platform, which maps the antigenic targets of antibody repertoires.

Epitopes identified in the first phase will then be used to re-screen Twist’s proprietary synthetic antibody discovery libraries to identify and evaluate new candidates while at the same time further increasing the specificity of antibody candidates. Twist will be responsible for advancing all antibodies resulting from the collaboration.

Beginning with our first efforts in January, Serimmune has focused on understanding the role of antibody response in SARS-CoV-2 infection. Having evaluated a diverse set of samples from subjects with diverse symptoms, we are beginning to more fully understand the immunogenic epitopes associated with natural infection. Twist’s fully human antibody libraries contain a vast and diverse collection of potential therapeutic candidates, and we look forward to providing valuable SARS-CoV-2 epitope information to help them select and advance the most promising candidates to treat this devastating disease.” Noah Nasser, CEO of Serimmune