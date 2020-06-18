Coastal Genomics automates DNA purification process using 3D printing – accelerating cancer research, prenatal screening and numerous other fields by partnering with Sculpteo

Coastal Genomics, experts in life sciences automation, selected Sculpteo, a leader in online 3D printing and digital manufacturing, to develop unique components for an automated DNA purification process. Thanks to 3D-printed mechanical parts, it can now offer complete and customized automation of this sample preparation method.

Over the past 25 years, advances in the field of genomics have led to a dramatic drop in the cost of DNA sequencing. Today, DNA research now faces the challenge of increasing demand in the clinical field. These applications are becoming commonplace as they can offer early insight into medical conditions.

To address the growing sample preparation needs of clinical DNA sequencing, Coastal Genomics chose online 3D printing specialist Sculpteo. Using additive manufacturing, Sculpteo supported efforts by Coastal Genomics to prototype and build components used for DNA purification. Academic laboratories, prenatal/clinical facilities and gene synthesis companies can finally benefit from complete and customized automation of this process at a scale that is compatible with the demands of a high throughput environment.

We are very pleased to provide Coastal Genomics with the technology and project management that suits their needs and allows them to accelerate the automation of DNA purification and size selection technology. Responding to complex design and material requirements in a timely and responsive manner is at the very heart of 3D Printing! With 3D printing there is no barrier.” Clément Moreau, CEO of Sculpteo

As an expert in online 3D printing and direct digital manufacturing, Sculpteo has been responsive in a critical period of product development. They were faster than anyone else, responsive to our specific needs, and were willing to engage in development to satisfy our unique manufacturing requirements. The scalability and per-unit pricing are surprisingly appealing, enabling its use in certain production situations.” Matthew Nesbitt, President of Coastal Genomics

3D printing for a realistic DNA sample preparation process at a wide scale

The 3D printing process enables Coastal Genomics to design unique, detailed parts that can be quickly manufactured, at a low cost, even after multiple adjustments and customizations. Fairly complicated designs are no longer impossible! Among the advantages of using 3D printing even after entering production, Sculpteo achieves the necessary precision of the parts at a competitive price point and a rapid design turn-around time, as opposed to other techniques such as injection molding. Through Coastal Genomics' strategic decision to utilize additive manufacturing, they were granted the benefits of design freedom to iterate freely and rapidly to bring their products to market at an accelerated rate. Allowing them to bypass longer lead times and inventory management associated with choosing conventional manufacturing methods, Sculpteo also provides and adapts a specific material, SLS Nylon PA12, which is sterilizable.

Coastal Genomics' technology uses hardware and software for automation of gel-based size selection of DNA, enabling real-time manipulation of the electric field to process up to 96 samples in parallel. The technology enables a repeatable process that can scale with the demands of the clinic.