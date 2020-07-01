COVID-19 tests provide much-needed information to help manage the infection

Testing for COVID-19 can give us some much-needed information to help understand and manage this viral infection on an individual, local, national and global level.

NPS MedicineWise has published a new article for consumers on COVID-19 testing which explains the different types of tests available in Australia and answers people’s frequently asked questions.

The most reliable way to test someone for a current COVID-19 infection is with what we call a PCR test, which is the test being administered at the COVID-19 clinics around the country right now.”

Dr Jill Thistlethwaite, Medical adviser at NPS MedicineWise and GP

“A PCR test can detect the virus which causes COVID-19 if it’s present on a swab, usually taken from the back of your nose and throat.

“However, medical tests are rarely 100% accurate and there have been people with COVID-19 whose initial PCR test results were negative, so it is important to follow your health professional’s advice. This may still include a period of isolation even if your test result is negative,” she says.

Another kind of test is a serology test, also known as an antibody test, but at the moment these tests have a very limited role.

A COVID-19 serology test uses a blood sample to help indicate if you’ve had a COVID-19 infection in the past. They are not used for diagnosis of a current infection.”

Dr Jill Thistlethwaite

