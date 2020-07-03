Food sellers across Sub-Saharan Africa are using toxic chemicals to improve the look of meat, fish

Toxic chemicals are being used by food sellers across Sub-Saharan Africa to improve the look of meat and fish, scientists and food inspectors say, putting the health of millions at risk.

Weak government testing capacities and informal food supply chains means there is little oversight of traders and fishermen, and almost no protection for unwary consumers.

However, veterinary specialists say there are techniques which can help people identify contaminated food before they buy it.

With fish, the fraudulent activity often begins when they are caught.

According to Serge-Claire Nkolo, a veterinary surgeon and departmental delegate of the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries (MINEPIA) in the Cameroonian coastal city Douala: "What mostly happens is people pour a very toxic insecticide, Gamalin, into the water."