South Texas Blood & Tissue Center marks three months of using Biolog-id's solution for COVID-19

Biolog-id, LLC, a world leader in connected solutions for blood products, and South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, a leading provider of blood products throughout South Texas and beyond, mark three months of successful utilization of Biolog-id’s dedicated Convalescent Plasma solution in its supply chain. The deployed solution provides real-time visibility to convalescent plasma from collection to distribution, streamlining inventory, improving efficiency, and ultimately maximizing Return on Donation. Better visibility to the inventory facilitates efficient management of convalescent plasma, and so increases the availability of these scarce and valuable antibodies to the COVID-19 patients who need them.

It was key for our team to ensure that Biolog-id’s solution could adapt to rapid changes in manufacturing, regulation, and market conditions for this unique product category. Three months later we can fully appreciate how important that flexibility was for our blood center and for the COVID-19 patients that rely on us.” Elizabeth Waltman, Chief Operating Officer at South Texas Blood & Tissue Center

“In addressing the need for a Convalescent Plasma solution, we used an inside-the-box approach to innovation,” said Amit Mayer, VP Innovation & Analytics at Biolog-id LLC. “This allowed us to leverage existing elements of our hardware, software, and industry know-how to rapidly develop a robust solution for a completely new type of blood product.”