Harbour BioMed and Viva Biotech announce strategic collaboration to promote incubation of biotech startups

Harbour BioMed (HBM), a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company and Viva Biotech (Shanghai) Ltd. ("Viva Biotech"), a world-leading structure-based drug discovery platform today announced a strategic partnership under which both parties will collate their respective expertise in drug discovery and development to promote the incubation of innovative biotech startups.

HBM will combine its leading Harbour Mice® platform H2L2 and its experience in global research and development of innovative molecules, with Viva Biotech's structure-based early stage drug discovery services. This complementary partnership will offer innovative biotech startups access to next generation technologies that create synergies to accelerate the path between ideation to product. The incubated startups will operate thorough scientific research and EFS (equity for service) model.

HBM has made significant progress since its establishment in late-2016, through strategic collaborations and partnerships with leading academic institutions and pharmaceutical and biotech companies across the world. The company has successfully built a robust portfolio of early and late stage assets in immune-oncology and immunology, through organic R&D as well as in-licensing strategic assets that address high unmet medical needs across the world. Its internally discovered next generation ani-CTLA-4 antibody HBM4003 for solid tumors, based on its HCAb platform is already in phase 1 clinical trials.

Viva Biotech provides world-leading structure-based drug discovery services to its biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide for their pre-clinical stage innovative drug development. The Group covers the full spectrum of the customers' needs for early stage drug discovery, including biological target protein expression and structure research, drug screening, lead optimization, and clinical candidate selection. The Group also provides discovery and incubation services to biotechnology start-ups with high potential under its EFS (equity for service) model.

We are excited to combine our capabilities with those of Viva Biotech's to offer innovative startup companies' access to our next generation technology platforms and unique R&D capabilities. We are always on the lookout for innovation that can positively impact human life, and this partnership will allow us to enable the translation of such ideas to products that have global impact. Some of these innovative startups may become the next big biotech in the industry. We look forward to supporting them in multiple ways, including mentoring, alongside HBM's and Viva Biotech's management teams." Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Harbour BioMed