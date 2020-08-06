GlobalData: COVID-19 will have negative impact on elective cardiovascular procedures in Australia

The number of cardiovascular procedures performed in Australia is expected to go down in 2020 compared to 2019 due to the COVID-19. The pandemic will have a negative impact on the number of elective cardiovascular procedures performed with most of them being delayed, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

According to GlobalData’s Medical Intelligence Database, the total number of cardiovascular procedures, including diagnostic and interventional, performed in Australia were about 600,000 in 2019. About 35% of the cardiovascular procedures are elective procedures, which include catheter ablation, ventriculography, myectomy, endarterectomies, annuloplasties, explorations, embolectomy, and thrombectomy procedures among others.

Increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Australia has led to a negative impact on number of elective cardiovascular procedures performed. Several elective cardiovascular procedures have been delayed to free up beds for COVID-19 affected patients as well as mitigate the spread of the virus infection.” Anusha Kaushik, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData

In Australia, elective procedures have been categorized to determine the urgency of the procedure. This allows for critical cases to be attended faster compared to less critical ones.