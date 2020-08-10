Connections with friends and family are key to climate adaptation

Connections with friends and family are key to helping communities adapt to the devastating impact of climate change on their homes and livelihoods, a new study shows.

People are more empowered to respond when they see others doing the same, according to the research by an international team including Lancaster University and the University of Exeter.

Researchers analyzed how an island community in Papua New Guinea of around 700 people coped with the impact of encroaching sea-levels and dwindling fish stocks. Their study, published in the journal 'Nature Climate Change', examined the action households there took to deal with these impacts.

We found their actions were related to their social networks, the ways they are connected to other people within the community.

To cope with the impacts of climate change, existing practices or behaviors can be tweaked—this is adaptation. However, in some cases this won't be enough, and people need to enact more fundamental changes — transformation."

Dr Michele Barnes, Lead author from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies at James Cook University (Coral CoE at JCU)

Related Stories

Communities were encouraged to adapt and transform through their social networks. Households which were more socially connected to others taking action were more likely to do the same.

Co-author Dr Lorien Jasny, of the University of Exeter, said: "It may be a situation of 'like-attracts-like' where households with particular mindsets are more socially connected to similar households. Another explanation is that households were influencing each other's actions. It's likely a combination of the two."

The authors also found the connections the household had with the marine environment played an important role in determining the responses to climate impacts.

Co-author Professor Nick Graham, of Lancaster University, said: "Climate change and other human impacts rapidly degrade coral reef ecosystems and alters the composition of reef fish.

"The adaptation of coastal communities is becoming essential. Our research highlights that interacting with and learning from the marine environment is one mechanism through which this adaptation can be achieved."

Dr Barnes said: "The policies and programs seeking to reduce vulnerability to climate change often focus on building up material assets or creating infrastructure. Our research emphasises a broader set of factors can play an important part in the actions communities end up taking."

Source:

Lancaster University

Journal reference:

Barnes, M.L., et al. (2020) Social determinants of adaptive and transformative responses to climate change. Nature Climate Change. doi.org/10.1038/s41558-020-0871-4.

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research reveals microplastic content levels in Australian seafood
Panthera’s oncology clinical trial sites in the UK are open for research activities
Research explores the biophysical behavior of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein
Risk posed by COVID-19 to newborn babies is low, research suggests
Research shows Imagion nanoparticles enable low-field MRI
Research reveals 7 different SARS-CoV-2 strains arrived in California
Study shows link between selenium-deficient diet and paracetamol toxicity
Research suggests New York City may have reached coronavirus herd immunity threshold

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Launching a rapid test for COVID-19

Professor Zhanfeng Cui from the University of Oxford speaks to News-Medical about his research into COVID-19, and how he developed a rapid COVID-19 test.

Launching a rapid test for COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research explains recognized sex differences in COVID-19 outcomes