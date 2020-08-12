Open access journal posts COVID-19 preprint studies to reduce misinformation

Today, open access journal Rapid Reviews: COVID-19 (RR:C19), published by the MIT Press, posted peer reviews of eight COVID-19 preprint studies in an effort to reduce misinformation and to elevate noteworthy and useful research for scientists, public health officials, journalists, and the public.

These authoritative reviews cover a wide range of subjects, including:

Neurological manifestations associated with COVID-19. Preprint | Review

RRC19 Review Summary: Findings are informative for future intervention studies. Decision-makers should consider the claims in this study actionable with limitations to some methods and data.

The effectiveness of the S1-Fc vaccine against COVID-19 live infection. Preprint | Review

RRC19 Review Summary: Given the urgent need for a vaccine, this data is worth publishing, but the study has some defects, including the need for controls to enhance the quality of the study.

One of the only large-scale, population-based national serosurveys reported to date, including seroprevalence between age groups and sociodemographic differences. Preprint | Review

RRC19 Review Summary: This study of Brazilian regions makes significant contributions to our understanding of COVID-19.

Antidepressants and the risk of death or intubation in patients with COVID-19. Preprint | Review

RRC19 Review Summary: Findings suggest antidepressants may contribute to the treatment of COVID-19, but it would require extensive research to validate the claims.

Whether younger Floridians are responsible for transmitting COVID-19 to older Floridians. Preprint | Review

RRC19 Review Summary: The paper adds to existing evidence regarding transmission between age groups, but the argument is not strongly supported because of the model's simplicity and data limitations.

A portable diagnostic platform that will enable real-time case identification and epidemiological surveillance. Preprint | Review

RRC19 Review Summary: This could be an indispensable molecular diagnostic solution for COVID-19. While promising, comparisons are needed.

Public health response and early release for incarcerated individuals. Preprint | Review

RRC19 Review Summary: A worthwhile contribution that effectively lays out epidemiological, legal, and moral arguments relevant to prisons. Should be read widely.

A study on the unprecedented role of preprints in the pandemic. Preprint | Review

RRC19 Review Summary: Findings on the changing landscape of preprints are robust and informative, though there are some errors and misinterpretations.

COVID-19 research often outpaces traditional peer-reviewed publishing, and with more than 20,000 preprints available across a variety of preprint servers, including medRxiv, bioRxiv, and SSRN, there is an urgent need for scholarly peer review to validate--or debunk--information before it is widely circulated.

For the editorial team, led by editor-in-chief, Stefano M. Bertozzi, Professor of Health Policy and Management and Dean Emeritus of the School of Public Health at University of California Berkeley, it is gratifying to see a mix of papers that are representative of the mission of RR:C19.