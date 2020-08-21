AnteoTech's COVID-19 antigen and Flu A&B test detects SARS-Cov-2, influenza in less than 15 minutes

AnteoTech Ltd has successfully developed proof-of-concept COVID-19 antigen and Flu A&B point-of-care lateral flow tests that can detect the presence of SARS-Cov-2 and influenza in less than 15 minutes. The tests utilize AnteoTech’s patented AnteoBind™ activated europium technology and provide significantly higher sensitivity than that offered by currently available COVID-19 tests. AnteoTech intends for the tests to be combined into a single multiplex test platform and be available in as little as 6–9 months following clinical trials and regulatory approvals. AnteoTech is currently looking to build strategic partnerships with medical device manufacturers to expedite commercialization. Once deployed, the portable test could significantly reduce COVID-19 spread by enabling detection and quarantine of infected individuals before symptoms develop. AnteoTech is a Brisbane-based company that specializes in leveraging next-generation surface management technology to address challenges in a range of markets, including point-of-care diagnostics.

Derek Thomson, Chief Executive Officer at AnteoTech

With COVID-19 causing unprecedented economic and social devastation worldwide, governments and health services continue to seek effective ways to mitigate its spread. Mobilization of rapid and accurate testing is a crucial part of a comprehensive disease containment strategy, allowing for swift identification of active cases and, as a result, early quarantine. However, analysis of standard swab tests currently requires costly equipment, highly trained staff and must generally be performed in large hospitals or pathology laboratories. Further, testing in this way may take several hours to generate results, undermining prompt clinical responses.

To overcome this, AnteoTech’s new platform will make use of a patented AnteoBind assay surface that, with the use of a portable Axxin lateral flow reader, will allow for rapid, reproducible, and high-sensitivity results without the need for highly trained personnel and complex testing infrastructure.

The development of this new platform marks a critical step in our collective journey to halt the spread of COVID-19. By leveraging many years of expert insight in the form of our AnteoBind europium nanoparticle technology and applying it to this unique challenge, we’re enabling detection of the lower viral particle levels seen in earlier stages of COVID-19 infection — levels which aren’t detectable with current gold-based diagnostics. As a result, we’re opening the possibility for better clinical decision-making and earlier direction of patients into quarantine to curtail disease spread." Derek Thomson, CEO of AnteoTech

AnteoTech’s COVID-19 development program was initiated in late March 2020 and is supported by more than 10 years of rich expertise in the creation of cutting-edge bioconjugation and coating solutions. Over the coming months, the COVID-19 antigen dual testing platform will enter the next stage of development to optimize function, further improve the lower limit of viral particle detection and conduct clinical studies for targeted populations and settings. AnteoTech is currently preparing for outsourced scaled manufacturing to ensure it can meet growing market demand.

Having successfully developed the proof-of-concept assays, we’re in a position to confidently proceed with the next steps to bring the platform to market. We’re now eagerly exploring opportunities for collaboration with device manufacturers to enable expedited production and commercialization of what looks to be an unmatched contribution to the COVID-19 point-of-care diagnostics space." Derek Thomson

In addition to the COVID-19 multiplex assay, an extensive body of work and testing has been undertaken at AnteoTech’s Brisbane labs to develop several other rapid tests, including a platform for the early detection of sepsis.