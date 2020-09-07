International registries show an increase in PCI procedures in Japan, U.S.

Japan and the U.S. have seen an increase in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures, which is driven primarily by a rise in elective PCIs in Japan compared to non-elective in the U.S., according to a study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Since adoption of large-scale PCI trial results vary internationally, the study sought to analyze large national registries in both countries to illuminate international variation in PCI practice as a foundation for further quality improvement.

Related Stories

In a study looking at NCDR CathPCI Registry data in the U.S. and J-PCI registry data in Japan, researchers from the Japanese Association of Cardiovascular Intervention and Therapeutics in Tokyo and several U.S.-based hospitals, compared temporal trends in procedural volume, patient characteristics, pre-procedural testing, procedural characteristics and quality metrics in the U.S. and Japan between 2013 and 2017.

Researchers found that PCI volume increased by 15.8% in the U.S.--from 550,872 in 2013 to 637,650 in 2017--primarily due to an increase in non-elective PCIs. In Japan, PCIs increased by 36%--from 181,750 in 2013 to 247,274 in 2017--primarily due to an increase in elective PCIs. Elective PCI rates were more than two-fold greater in Japan (72.7%) than in the U.S. (33.8%).

Data also showed the ratio of non-elective vs. elective PCI and the performance of non-invasive stress testing in stable disease was lower in Japan than in the U.S. Computed tomography angiography was more commonly used in Japan.

Source:

American College of Cardiology

Posted in: Medical Procedure News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New guidelines cover leisure exercise and competitive sports for people with heart disease
Empagliflozin reduces risk of death in patients with heart failure and reduced ejection fraction
Study evaluates the impact of today's most popular fad diets on cardiovascular health
Rheumatoid arthritis drugs help improve the early stages of heart disease
3D-printed organ model can improve surgical outcomes for heart patients
Study: Preventive medications reduce risk of heart attacks in diabetic patients
High-heat caramelization can increase risk of heart disease, stroke
Evidence of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus particles in heart tissue

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Improving COVID-19 Diagnosis

News-Medical spoke to Yourgene health on their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how they developed a diagnostic test for COVID-19.

Improving COVID-19 Diagnosis

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

Organoids are 3-dimensional (3D) clusters of stem cells that come together and emulate the microenvironment within individual organs, whether that be liver, kidney, heart, gut or other specific organs.

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Gout medication reduces major cardiovascular events in heart patients