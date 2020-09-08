TTP plc partners with Start Codon to support life science and healthcare start-ups

TTP plc (TTP), a leading independent technology and product development company, has today announced a new partnership with Start Codon, the life science and healthcare business accelerator. The collaboration aims to strengthen Start Codon’s support for life science and healthcare start-ups, with TTP providing technical consultancy and advice, leveraging TTP’s expertise to fast-track technology development and commercialization. TTP will be delivering a virtual seminar on 17 September focusing on product development and commercialization, as part of Start Codon and Cancer Research UK’s Entrepreneurial Training Scheme.

Dr Michelle Griffin, Clinical Innovator, TTP plc

Start Codon aims to identify and recruit high-potential life science and healthcare companies from across the UK and beyond, provide seed-funding, and leverage the world-class resources of the Cambridge Cluster to reduce risk and prepare for a successful Series A fundraise. Under the terms of the partnership, Start Codon cohort companies will receive technology consultancy from TTP via one-to-one meetings and networking events throughout Start Codon’s six month ‘program cycles.’ Both partners have committed to using their complementary networks and knowledge-base to co-host conferences and talks. Start Codon will promote TTP to their portfolio, thus helping TTP to connect with potential collaborators.

We are delighted to be working with Start Codon to help support their talented network. This partnership allows Start Codon and its cohort companies to tap into our experience in developing products and services that deliver recurrent successful clinical, scientific and financial outcomes.”

Dr Michelle Griffin, Clinical Innovator, TTP

Product development plays a critical role in the growth of new companies. Having insight from TTP – who are recognized thought-leaders and experts in the life science and healthcare space – will strengthen our program offering from this perspective, so we can help more companies translate their innovations into the clinic.”  

Dr Jason Mellad, CEO, Start Codon

Early stage start-up companies in the life sciences and healthcare space are invited to apply to the Start Codon accelerator program via https://startcodon.co/application-form.

TTP plc

