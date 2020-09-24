Regional differences in economic recovery are causing marked variation in employment

While the number of unemployed people with disabilities has slowly declined since May 2020, there is more to this picture.

Looking at August's numbers, we are also seeing a substantial decline in the unemployed who are waiting to be recalled from temporary layoff or furlough. Approximately 2 out of 3 unemployed persons with disabilities are no longer on furlough. They are actively looking for work. This shift toward looking for work may be a sign that recovery is slowing. Will this shift continue? We need to follow these numbers closely. The longer the effects of the pandemic persist, the more likely we are to see this shift continue." Andrew Houtenville, PhD, Economist and Research Director University of New Hampshire Institute on Disability

Dr. Houtenville emphasizes that regional differences in economic recovery are causing marked variation in the employment picture across the U.S. "Recovery is hindered by closures due to COVID-19 outbreaks," he adds.

Impact on employment for people with disabilities is an ongoing concern. One strategy for preventing permanent job losses is to focus efforts on helping furloughed workers return to their jobs, according to John O'Neill, PhD, director of the Center for Employment and Disability Research at Kessler Foundation.

"At Job Path, a disability service provider in New York City, for example, the staff is laser-focused on helping furloughed workers return to their jobs."

As a result, there have been relatively few permanent layoffs for the people with developmental disabilities in Job Path's supported employment program.

"Staff are also spending a lot of time connecting with employers, encouraging them to maintain their commitment to hiring workers with disabilities," reports Dr. O'Neill, "and gaining insight into how customized employment can help meet the needs of the workplaces of the future.