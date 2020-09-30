ZOSI analytical receives ISO 17025:2017 accreditation for hemp compliance testing

ZOSI Analytical, an elite third-party hemp analytical testing laboratory, announced today that it has completed its ISO 17025:2017 assessment with no findings and is now accredited for hemp biomass and hemp product potency testing.

Hemp growers, processors and retailers are required to test their products prior to sale or upon request for “potency” - to confirm legal levels of THC (below 0.3%). And according to the USDA 2018 Farm Bill, beginning in October 2021, third-party hemp testing laboratories will be required to be ISO 17025:2017 accredited. ZOSI is now able to provide this compliance testing quickly and with verifiable results.

The laboratory choose to complete its accreditation using Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation Inc, (PJLA) because of PJLA’s ability to perform remote pre- and final assessments, its reputation in the industry - supported by its excellent communication, accessible knowledge base and quality, as well as its post assessment support.

Although regulations continue to change at the Federal level and vary widely at State levels, one thing has remained consistent and that has been the understanding that third-party testing laboratories need to show a level of commitment and accountability to quality. Our accreditation is one more step in our commitment to helping the industry to produce and sell safe products.”

Amy Lummus, CEO, ZOSI Analytical

A copy of ZOSI’s certificate and scope is available upon request and orders for compliance testing can be submitted on its website. Turnaround time is currently 48-72 hours from receipt of sample.

Source:

ZOSI Analytical

Posted in: Medical Research News

Tags:

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    ZOSI Analytical. (2020, September 30). ZOSI analytical receives ISO 17025:2017 accreditation for hemp compliance testing. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 30, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200930/ZOSI-analytical-receives-ISO-170252017-accreditation-for-hemp-compliance-testing.aspx.

  • MLA

    ZOSI Analytical. "ZOSI analytical receives ISO 17025:2017 accreditation for hemp compliance testing". News-Medical. 30 September 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200930/ZOSI-analytical-receives-ISO-170252017-accreditation-for-hemp-compliance-testing.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    ZOSI Analytical. "ZOSI analytical receives ISO 17025:2017 accreditation for hemp compliance testing". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200930/ZOSI-analytical-receives-ISO-170252017-accreditation-for-hemp-compliance-testing.aspx. (accessed September 30, 2020).

  • Harvard

    ZOSI Analytical. 2020. ZOSI analytical receives ISO 17025:2017 accreditation for hemp compliance testing. News-Medical, viewed 30 September 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200930/ZOSI-analytical-receives-ISO-170252017-accreditation-for-hemp-compliance-testing.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »