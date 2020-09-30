ZOSI analytical receives ISO 17025:2017 accreditation for hemp compliance testing

ZOSI Analytical, an elite third-party hemp analytical testing laboratory, announced today that it has completed its ISO 17025:2017 assessment with no findings and is now accredited for hemp biomass and hemp product potency testing.

Hemp growers, processors and retailers are required to test their products prior to sale or upon request for “potency” - to confirm legal levels of THC (below 0.3%). And according to the USDA 2018 Farm Bill, beginning in October 2021, third-party hemp testing laboratories will be required to be ISO 17025:2017 accredited. ZOSI is now able to provide this compliance testing quickly and with verifiable results.

The laboratory choose to complete its accreditation using Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation Inc, (PJLA) because of PJLA’s ability to perform remote pre- and final assessments, its reputation in the industry - supported by its excellent communication, accessible knowledge base and quality, as well as its post assessment support.

Although regulations continue to change at the Federal level and vary widely at State levels, one thing has remained consistent and that has been the understanding that third-party testing laboratories need to show a level of commitment and accountability to quality. Our accreditation is one more step in our commitment to helping the industry to produce and sell safe products.” Amy Lummus, CEO, ZOSI Analytical

A copy of ZOSI’s certificate and scope is available upon request and orders for compliance testing can be submitted on its website. Turnaround time is currently 48-72 hours from receipt of sample.