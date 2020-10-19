Biogelx has achieved ISO9001:2015 certification for Quality Management Systems

Biogelx is a Scottish biomaterials company specializing in the development of non-animal derived materials for 3D cell culture and bioprinting applications. It offers peptide hydrogels for cell culture, precisely tuned to the requirements of the cell.

Biogelx hydrogels offer a 3D environment for customers to grow their cells in a way that closely matches the natural environment that the cells experience in the body.

The International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) developed the ISO9001 certification which sets out the criteria for Quality Management Systems (QMS) based on numerous quality management principles including continual development and improvement, strong customer focus, and evidence-based decision making. More detail can be found about the key principles of ISO9001:2015 certification in ISO's quality management principles.

We are all so pleased with the progress we have made in order to achieve this certification, which shows our dedication towards continual improvement and providing the best service to customers. I am so proud of my team for achieving this. The ISO 9001 certification is such a great affirmation of the quality standards we strive for here at Biogelx.” Alison Clayton, Biogelx CEO

Biogelx spun out of The University of Strathclyde in 2013 to develop peptide hydrogels and bioinks, since then Biogelx has focused on maintaining high standards for hydrogel technology. Reaching these standards shows commitment to continual improvement and helping customers, as the ISO 9001 is one of the most internationally recognized QMS certifications in the world.

The audit was conducted by Lloyd's Register Group Ltd. After a rigorous, company-wide audit of systems, processes, documentation reviews and clearance of non-conformances Biogelx were successfully awarded their certification on the 5th of October, 2020.

To view the certification click here.