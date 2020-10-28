Stewart Kay joins Adaptate Biotherapeutics as Chief Business Officer

Adaptate Biotherapeutics (Adaptate), a company focused on developing antibody-based therapeutics for modulation of gamma delta T cells, today announced the appointment of Stewart Kay as Chief Business Officer (CBO). In this new role, Stewart will work as part of the Executive team to drive Adaptate’s Business and Corporate Development activities.

Stewart Kay, CBO, Adaptate Biotherapeutics

Adaptate is developing a number of therapeutic antibodies that recognize drug targets and have the potential to modulate the activity of gamma delta T cells. Gamma delta T cells are a distinct T cell sub-type that respond to molecular patterns of distress in situ and have been shown to have tremendous potential in treating cancer and other immunological disorders.

Stewart joins Adaptate with over 20 years’ experience in business development in both biotech and big pharma. Most recently he was Chief Business Officer at Crescendo Biologics and prior to that was Senior Director, Transactions, at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), in the Worldwide Business Development group. Stewart has broad experience over a wide variety of deals across multiple therapeutic areas. He has been responsible for a range of early and late stage clinical in- and out-licensing agreements and numerous transactions relating to pre-clinical assets and technology platforms. Before joining GSK, Stewart also held senior business development roles at Asterand plc and Evotec AG. He holds a BSc (Hons) in Biochemistry, and an MBA from Warwick University Business School.

We have made rapid progress at Adaptate over our first year of operations. Stewart brings a wealth of business development experience and extensive knowledge of the pharma and life sciences sector. We welcome him to the Adaptate team as we enter this next phase of development of the company and progression of our pipeline.”

Dr Natalie Mount, CEO of Adaptate Biotherapeutics

I am delighted to be joining Adaptate at such an exciting time for the company. Adaptate have established themselves as leaders in developing therapeutic antibodies designed to modulate the activity of a patient’s own cytotoxic gamma delta T cells. I have been impressed at the pace of progress achieved and look forward to working with the team to realize the potential of this next generation of immunotherapy.”

Stewart Kay, CBO of Adaptate Biotherapeutics

Adaptate has recently been named one of Scrip’s ’10 To Watch’ companies at Bio-Europe Digital 2020, a nomination for emerging companies displaying promise in drug discovery and development. The opportunity to view Adaptate’s presentation is available:  https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope/agenda/2/#scrips-10-to-watch_adaptate-biotherapeutics_00-15

