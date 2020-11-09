Machine learning algorithms help predict out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survival

Using neighborhood and local data in combination with existing information sources creates a more accurate prediction on a patient's recovery prospects after an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA), according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Resuscitation Science Symposium 2020. The 2020 meeting will be held virtually, November 14-16, and will feature the most recent advances related to treating cardiopulmonary arrest and life-threatening traumatic injury.

The machine learning algorithms were developed and tested on nearly 10,000 cases of OHCA that happened in Chicago's 77 neighborhoods between 2014 and 2019. Researchers used OHCA information from the existing Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival (CARES) database to identify incidents that happened outside of a health care system or a nursing home facility around the Chicago area. Information about individual communities from the Chicago Health Atlas (CHA), including crime rates, access to health care and education, was then added.

Researchers merged the CARES and CHA information to train a machine learning model to predict OHCA survival. The addition of the CHA data increased the average recall of OHCA survival predictions from 84.5 to nearly 87%.

This is exciting. We were able to provide a machine learning model with information from publicly available, real-world sources that helped us find patterns that might be otherwise unseen, therefore, yielding better results. This strategy has the potential to be helpful in more accurately predicting other clinical outcomes in future studies."

Samuel Harford, M.S., study's lead author, a Ph.D. candidate in the department of mechanical and industrial engineering at the University of Illinois at Chicago

The study had limitations based on the quality of data, and more information that could impact the results such as weather, traffic, EMS routes and socioeconomic status still need to be examined.

Source:

American Heart Association

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Delirium common after hospital discharge in critically ill COVID-19 patients
Scientists use new approach to chart the spread of drug-resistant hospital bacteria
Manchester hospitals deploy new wireless platform to monitor Covid-19 patients in hospital and at home
Infection prevention practices during COVID-19 result in shorter hospital stays for moms, babies
Study examines link between SARS-CoV-2 genomic load and COVID-19 patient outcomes
Black, Latinx hospital workers at highest risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection, study finds
Studies suggest the need for a new home-time metric to judge hospital readmissions
Hospital floors create route of transfer of potentially dangerous organisms to patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Fecal immunochemical test accurately rules out bowel cancer in patients with suspicious symptoms