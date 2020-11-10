Hospitals having to cancel planned procedures to cope with the rise in ‘very sick’ patients, says BMA

Nov 10 2020

‘Incredibly concerning’ hospitals having to cancel procedures at very early stage of winter, says BMA

Responding to the announcement that the Queen Elizabeth hospital in Birmingham is going to cancel all planned procedures to cope with a rise in ‘very sick’ patients, BMA West Midlands regional council chair Dr Stephen Millar said:

“This decision to postpone planned procedures at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham is a clear indication of the extreme pressure facing the health service here; pressure likely to be replicated at many trusts across the country as we head into the winter months.

Related Stories

“It is incredibly concerning, that a hospital of this size is having to adopt such drastic measures at this very early stage of winter.

“These patients, many of whom will have already experienced a significant increase in waits for treatment and operations during the pandemic, will undoubtedly be incredibly anxious as they face more destructive and potentially life-threatening delays.

“It is crucial that those in need of urgent care are not deterred from seeking this and that those patients most in need of life-saving procedures are being prioritized.

“Failure to address shortages of beds and staff has left the NHS in a dire position as it enters these busy months ahead and the consequence is this enormous disruption to care which we are seeing.

“Despite claims from NHS leaders earlier this week that lockdown should mean that we do not face mass cancellations, hospitals are clearly already at this tipping point. The Government must be forthcoming and deliver urgent resources to ensure that hospitals can cope in the coming months and resume care as quickly as possible.

“This is also crucially important for the staff who have already been going above and beyond to deliver care for patients in these exceptional circumstances as they will need all the support they can get.”

Source:

BMA

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Healthcare News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Hospital floors create route of transfer of potentially dangerous organisms to patients
Working in dusty environments increases risk of hospitalization for asthmatics
Machine learning algorithms help predict out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survival
Studies suggest the need for a new home-time metric to judge hospital readmissions
Manchester hospitals deploy new wireless platform to monitor Covid-19 patients in hospital and at home
Black, Latinx hospital workers at highest risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection, study finds
Delirium common after hospital discharge in critically ill COVID-19 patients
Ineffective regulation on hospital discharge puts wellbeing, dignity of patients at risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Infection prevention practices during COVID-19 result in shorter hospital stays for moms, babies