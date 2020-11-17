Start Codon closes venture fund at £15 million to support start-up companies in life sciences, healthcare space

Start Codon, a life science and healthcare business accelerator based in Cambridge, UK, today announced that it has closed Start Codon Fund I LP (the “Fund”) at £15 million. The Fund will be used to support Start Codon’s offering to start-ups, which includes a minimum of £250K seed funding, business support services, expert guidance, and access to cutting-edge office and lab facilities. Limited Partner ("LP") investors in the Fund include Novartis International AG and Cambridge Innovation Capital.

Jason Mellad, CEO, Start Codon

In addition to their investment in the Fund, Novartis will work together with Start Codon and its founders to select exceptional technologies and entrepreneurs to join the Start Codon business acceleration programme, which aims to translate early-stage research into successful companies, ready for funding and partnership. Novartis will also provide support and mentoring to the founders of the start-up companies, and opportunities for partnering as their research evolves.

Founded in 2019 with investment and support from Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Cambridge Innovation Capital, the Babraham Research Campus through Babraham Bioscience Technologies, Dr Jonathan Milner and Dr Ian Tomlinson, Start Codon plans to invest in and support up to 50 start-up companies over the next five years. Start Codon showcased its first cohort of companies in June and recently enrolled its second cohort of start-ups.

This venture fund will provide start-ups with the opportunity to kick start their development and will bring novel and innovative ideas to commercialization. We are delighted to have supported Start Codon since its inception and are excited to see it act as an important facilitator in creating success in Cambridge and throughout the UK.” Dr Michael Anstey, Partner at Cambridge Innovation Capital

This venture fund is part of our strategy to provide our entrepreneurs with the funding they need for start-up costs, such as in-licencing of IP, recruitment, and proof of concept studies. In addition, we provide the opportunity to network and learn from the most successful industry leaders in our sector. With both Genentech and Novartis on board to support our cohort companies in their development, and potentially provide opportunities for commercial partnerships in the future, we are extremely well-positioned to nurture and commercialize the next generation of world-class healthcare companies, which we hope will positively impact many patient’s lives.” Dr Jason Mellad, Co-founder and CEO, Start Codon

Start Codon is now accepting applications for its next cohort of companies and early stage start-up companies in the life sciences and healthcare space are invited to apply via https://startcodon.co/application-form

To learn more about Start Codon, click here.