Qualified midwifery care reduces medical interventions during childbirth

University of GranadaApr 9 2025

A study carried out by researchers from the University of Granada (UGR), in collaboration with the Andalusian Association of Midwives, has determined that the healthcare provided by these qualified professionals has a positive impact on health and on the functioning of healthcare systems internationally.

The umbrella review was based on a sample of 228,509 pregnant women, 72,388 postpartum women and 7,931 midwives from various countries, including Australia, Iran, Spain, the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Canada and China. The article, which appears in Matronas Hoy, a journal published by the Spanish Association of Midwives, was written by Rafael Caparrós González, a researcher at the UGR's Department of Nursing, and his team.

«Midwifery is an internationally recognised profession in all health systems and midwives are considered essential figures in the sexual and reproductive health of women throughout their lives, and in the overall health of newborns up to 28 days after birth,» says Caparrós.

Every year, more than 134 million childbirths take place around the world, often benefiting from the assistance of qualified midwives. The UGR researcher points out that the healthcare provided by midwives favours normal childbirth (eutocia) and reduces the need for medical intervention. Midwives are also able to reduce the number of induced births. In this regard, there is scientific evidence that children born through induced labour are at a higher risk of developing neurological disorders by age 12.

«In addition, according to the World Health Organization, women assisted by qualified midwives are more likely to continue breastfeeding six months after giving birth, which has been shown to be neuroprotective for babies,» adds Caparrós.

This professional care also has a positive impact on perinatal mental health, i.e. the mental health of women during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period, by reducing levels of tokophobia (fear of childbirth), anxiety, and stress, which in turn leads to less frequent use of epidurals and medical instruments during childbirth. According to this macro-study, qualified midwives are also able to detect and screen for certain perinatal mental health problems.

The research shows that these professionals save healthcare systems around the world millions of euros. «In Australia, it has been calculated that midwives generate savings of 12 million dollars a year. With regard to breastfeeding in Spain, the savings could reach 5.6 million euros per year for each percentage point increase in exclusive breastfeeding rates. And in England, the savings from improved perinatal mental health generate savings of approximately 6.6 million pounds per year,» the researcher concludes.

University of Granada

