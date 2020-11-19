Advion announces appointment of Dr. Kaveh Kahen as new CEO David B. Patteson remains as group Chairman

Advion, Inc. announces that Dr. Kaveh Kahen will immediately become CEO of the Advion group. Dave Patteson, the prior Chairman and CEO of the group will remain as group Chairman. Dr. Kahen will be closely involved in the proposed combination of Advion and Interchim, presently underway and as previously announced, and would assume a resulting executive leadership position.

Dr. Kahen’s background and success is a perfect fit for our global group of companies. He is an acknowledged world expert in the fields of ICP-MS, LC-MS, GC-MS, and Cannabis analysis.” Dave Patteson, Prior Chairman and CEO, Advion Group

Dr. Kahen was a former R&D and Business executive at AB SCIEX and PerkinElmer, and more recently the Chairman and CEO of Sigma Analytical Services, Canada’s premier medical cannabis testing and consulting company. Mr. Kahen led PerkinElmer’s mass spectrometry business unit for several years and was responsible for the introduction of new LC-MS/MS and ICP-MS platforms and the company’s successful entry into the Chinese mass spectrometry market.

I am honored and excited to have been selected to lead the Advion Group. With Advion’s strong and established brand in drug discovery, biopharma, and academia and our company’s leadership in flash and prep LC, I see tremendous opportunities to build scale and synergy and strategically target several high growth markets with our fit-for-purpose solutions.” Dr. Kaveh Kahen, CEO, Advion Group

Advion has a number of legal entities and sells its life science solutions via direct sales support operations in North America, Europe and China. More than 100 distributors provide Advion solutions in other global regions.