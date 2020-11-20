New Thermo Scientific A45 Bath Circulators offer superior performance and reliable results

Life science, research and industrial laboratories undertaking temperature control applications can now minimize the environmental footprint of their operations with a new range of digitally-controlled bath circulators designed to enable significant water and energy savings, while using low global warming potential (GWP) hydrocarbon refrigerants. Offering superior performance, ease of use, and flexible, customizable cooling, heating and pumping capabilities, the Thermo Scientific A45 Bath Circulators preserve sample safety and integrity, and facilitate the delivery of reliable and repeatable results.

Thermo Scientific A45 Bath Circulators - Inspired by nature

Developed with sustainability and compliance at their core, the A45 Bath Circulators are fully compliant with EU and Canadian F-gas regulations mandating the use of ozone-friendly, chlorofluorocarbon (CFC)-free refrigerants. The systems also meet the design specifications of the Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive (RoHS) and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Directive (WEEE). Depending on individual application needs, the A45 Bath Circulators can be operated on energy savings mode for lower power consumption, resulting in up to 70% reduction in energy costs. Water conservation is also enabled by replacing tap water for cooling and heating, allowing for further cost savings.

The A45 Bath Circulators offer unmatched versatility — they can be configured with different heating and cooling capacities, sample volumes, and temperatures ranging from -45°C to 200°C to meet the varying requirements of a broad array of applications, including cell culture, chemical analysis and food stability testing. Users can also choose from a wide selection of intuitive displays, as well as accessories such as work area covers, racks/inserts and heat transfer fluids, to suit specific application needs. Furthermore, the systems’ powerful force and suction pumps make them suitable for use in both open and closed applications.

Dependable temperature control is of the essence across life science, research and industrial laboratories to ensure samples will remain viable until used. Drawing from more than 50 years of experience and expertise in temperature control technology, we’ve designed the new A45 Bath Circulators to provide our customers with robust systems they can rely on for even the most demanding applications. Combined with our world-class technical and field service support, which ensures the long-term performance of the A45 Bath Circulators, our new offering makes Thermo Fisher the one-stop-shop for temperature control solutions driving improved productivity and peace of mind." Mitch Coyne, Vice president and general manager, Controlled temperature technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific

The A45 Bath Circulators feature a user-programmable temperature alarm with go-safe-state or shut-off option, facilitating unattended operation. Pump speed can be adjusted to three different levels for turbulence control, allowing pumps to work more efficiently and last longer. Up to seven built-in language selections enable seamless communication between different locations.

For more information about the A45 Bath Circulators, please visit www.thermofisher.com/bathcirculators