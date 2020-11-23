COVID-19 cases likely to increase to 20 million in the U.S. by end of January 2021

President-elect Joe Biden has signaled that fighting the COVID-19 pandemic will be an immediate priority for his administration. He recently announced a coronavirus advisory board of infectious disease researchers and former public health advisers along with an updated strategy that will include increases in testing and contact tracing, as well as transparent communication.

But Inauguration Day is still two months away. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are likely to increase to 20 million by the end of January, nearly doubling the current level of 11.4 million cases, predicts a Washington University in St. Louis COVID-19 forecasting model.

The model, which accurately forecasted the rate of COVID-19 growth over the summer of 2020, was developed by Olin Business School's Meng Liu, Raphael Thomadsen and Song Yao. Their paper presenting the model and its forecasts was published Nov. 23 by Scientific Reports.

"One of the key reasons for the increased accuracy of this model over other COVID-19 forecasts is that this model accounts for the fact that people live in interconnected social networks rather than interacting mostly with random groups of strangers," said Thomadsen, professor of marketing. "This allows the model to forecast that growth will not continue at exponential rates for long periods of time, as classic COVID-19 forecasts predict."

An interactive online version of the model also allows users to observe the impact different levels of social distancing will have on the spread of COVID-19. The current social distancing reflects an approximate 60% return to normalcy, as compared with the level of social distancing before the pandemic. If we continue, as a nation, at the current level of social distancing, the model forecasts that we are likely to reach 20 million cases before the end of January 2021.

Related Stories

"Even small increases in social distancing can have a large effect on the number of cases we observe in the next two and a half months," Thomadsen said. "Going back to a 50% return to normalcy, which was the average level of distancing in early August, would likely result in 5 million fewer cases by the end of January.

"We could effectively squash out the COVID growth within a few weeks if we went back to the levels of social distancing we experienced in April."

"We could effectively squash out the COVID growth within a few weeks if we went back to the levels of social distancing we experienced in April," he added.

However, the researchers caution that this is likely a conservative estimate due to increased testing and the upcoming holidays.

In our model, we assume that only 10% of cases are ever diagnosed, meaning that we will start to hit saturation. However, more recently, testing has increased, and probably more like 25% of cases are diagnosed. In that case, total COVID cases would increase beyond 20 million in the next few months unless we, as a society, engage in more social distancing."

Song Yao, associate professor of marketing and study co-author

"The upcoming holiday seasons will present a great deal of uncertainty to the outlook of the pandemic as people travel more at the end of the year. This will likely make our forecast an optimistic one," said Meng Liu, assistant professor of marketing and study co-author.

Source:

Washington University in St. Louis

Journal reference:

Liu, M., et al. (2020) Forecasting the spread of COVID-19 under different reopening strategies. Scientific Reports. doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77292-8.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research looks at aerobiomes, trees and implications for public health
Racially motivated hate crimes increase in the U.S.
Survival of COVID-19 patients experiencing cardiac arrest is similar to pre-pandemic rates
Chilblain-like skin lesions reported in adolescents and young adults during the pandemic
Researchers shed new light on stigma and conspiracy theories about coronavirus
Study suggests 5’UTR of SARS-CoV-2 might be of pangolin coronavirus origin
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on those with OCDs
Ancient East Asian peoples may have adapted to coronavirus-like epidemic up to 25,000 years ago

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
First-time mothers report how the pandemic has disrupted breastfeeding experiences