Scientists develop an enhanced version of phototoxic protein

Scientists from Skoltech, the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of RAS, and the London Institute of Medical Sciences (LMS) have developed an enhanced version of SuperNova, a genetically encoded phototoxic synthesizer, that helps control intracellular processes by light exposure. The research was published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

An important research tool, phototoxic proteins are used as genetically encoded photosensitizers to generate reactive oxygen species under light irradiation. In contrast to common chemical photosensitizers, phototoxic proteins are genetically encoded and expressed by the cell itself, which makes them easy to control and direct to any selected compartment in the cell. Thanks to reactive oxygen species formed by the action of light, phototoxic proteins can create strictly localized oxidative stress, for example, to destroy a selected cell population or disable target proteins- a feature particularly sought after in the modeling of cellular processes.

Related Stories

The first phototoxic protein, KillerRed, was described by a team of Russian researchers led by Konstantin Lukyanov, a professor at the Skoltech Center of Life Sciences (CLS), in 2006. KillerRed was further enhanced by Japanese scientists and renamed SuperNova. In their recent study, professor Lukyanov's team has developed SuperNova2, an improved version of SuperNova, which displays high speed and completeness of maturation and is monomeric, which makes the new protein easily usable and suitable for a broad variety of molecular biology tasks.

We expect that the genetically encoded photosensitizer SuperNova2 will find use in a wide range of experimental models."

Konstantin Lukyanov, Professor, Skoltech Center of Life Sciences

Source:

Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech)

Journal reference:

Gorbachev,D.A., et al. (2020) Genetically Encoded Red Photosensitizers with Enhanced Phototoxicity. International Journal of Molecular Sciences. doi.org/10.3390/ijms21228800.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Proteomics

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

D614G mutation promotes lysosomal trafficking of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein
Predicting SARS-CoV-2 protein sequences
High expression of VRK1 protein can reduce survival in neuroblastoma patients
SARS-CoV-2 spike protein mediates acute lung pathology in mice
Researchers identify new therapeutic target to treat patients with type 1 diabetes
Study identifies protein as potential therapeutic target for leishmaniasis vaccines
Scientists discover how a 'sociable' protein can hold clues about Alzheimer's origin
Researchers use advanced methods to investigate structure and interactions of proteins

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Repair protein may prevent damage to healthy cells during cancer therapy