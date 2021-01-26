Microglial cells contribute to the negative mood experienced during neurological diseases

Special immune cells found in the brain, microglia, play a key role in the processes that make you feel uneasy and depressed in correlation with inflammation. This is the conclusion of a study using mice carried out by researchers at Linköping University, Sweden. The results have been published in the scientific journal Immunity, and suggest that microglial cells contribute to the negative mood experienced during several neurological diseases, and maybe also depression.

David Engblom's research group at Linköping University has spent many years looking at why inflammation in the body, such as a common cold or influenza, causes us to feel poorly and despondent, and why we feel like retiring into our shell. The activity of the immune system influences nerve cells in some way. However, normal cells of the immune system are not able to get into the brain: it is sensitive and must be protected. Instead, the brain has its own special immune cells: microglial cells.

Previous research has shown that microglial cells are activated in several neurological diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and stroke. People who are affected by these conditions also often fall into a negative mood. Other previous research has suggested that inflammatory processes also play a role in the development of depression. This led the researchers behind the new study to examine more closely whether microglial cells are involved in regulating mood during inflammation.

The study showed that animals feel sick and uneasy when we activate the microglial cells. We demonstrate that two signal molecules, interleukin-6 and prostaglandin E2, are particularly important in these processes. It's not surprising that these signal substances are central, but we were a bit surprised that it is the microglial cells that release these molecules."

David Engblom, Professor, Department of Biomedical and Clinical Sciences (BKV), Linköping University

Related Stories

During inflammation, many processes are initiated in several cell types. One of the challenges in determining the role played by a specific cell type in the body, therefore, is to isolate its effects. In this study, the scientists used a technique known as chemogenetics, which enabled them to switch on the activity specifically in microglial cells in mice. The researchers activated the microglial cells when the mice were being kept in a certain type of surroundings. The mice subsequently avoided this type of surroundings, which the researchers interpret as showing that the animals disliked the experience. The mice also became less interested in a sweet solution, which they normally find very tempting.

In order to investigate whether the microglial cells are an important link between the immune system and mood, the researchers investigated what happened when microglial cells are inhibited. When the microglial cells were not available for activation, the mice did not feel poorly, even when they had inflammation. This reinforces the idea that these cells are necessary for the process.

"Our results show that the activation of microglial cells is sufficient to create aversion and negative mood in mice. It's natural to suggest that similar processes take place in several human diseases. It's not unlikely that activated microglia contribute to the discomfort and depressed mood in people with inflammatory and neurological diseases", says David Engblom.

If further research demonstrates that the biological mechanism described in the study functions in the same way in humans, it may be possible in the long run to reduce symptoms of depression by inhibiting this mechanism.

Source:

Linköping University

Journal reference:

Klawonn, A.M., et al. (2021) Microglial activation elicits a negative affective state through prostaglandin-mediated modulation of striatal neurons. Immunity. doi.org/10.1016/j.immuni.2020.12.016.

Posted in: Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals new method to track the flow of internal thought processes
How does SARS-CoV-2 infect brain cells?
Idiopathic intracranial hypertension is on the rise, finds study
Study finds increase in drinking among people with anxiety and depression during COVID-19
New method could provide additional insight into brain tumors
Brain pressure disorder has increased dramatically, linked to obesity and deprivation
Stanford study identifies a key factor in mental aging
Researchers receive $460,000 NIH grant for brain imaging study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Automated method tracks cortical origin and initial spread of TAU proteins in Alzheimer’s disease