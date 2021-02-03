Solid Phase Extraction Microplate Selection Guide

Porvair Sciences announce the availability of a new guide that makes selection of the optimum Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) microplate for your application both quick and easy.

SPE is a widely used method of sample preparation that concentrates and purifies analytes from a solution by means of absorption, followed by the elution of the analyte with a solvent appropriate for instrumental analysis, with techniques such as LC-MS. Choosing the correct SPE microplate for your application can mean the difference between indifferent and great results.

The selection guide adopts an easy-to-use flow chart to enable you to quickly select the most appropriate Porvair Sciences Microlute CP SPE microplate by sample matrix (aqueous or organic), analyte charge, solubility and polarity and finally sample retention mechanism.

To download the new SPE microplate selection guide please visit https://www.microplates.com/resources/microlute-cp-spe-phase-selection-guide/ or contact Porvair Sciences at [email protected] / +44 1978 666222 for more information.

The Microlute CP range of Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) 96-well microplates and cartridges from Porvair Sciences were designed to enhance the reproducibility of analyte extraction and recovery from biological, environmental and chemical samples. Microluteä CP uses a hybrid structure, a solid interconnected network of evenly distributed pores combined with the retentive media. This is designed to enhance the flow-through of samples to maximise interactions between analytes and the solid phase to deliver a reproducible SPE method that excels in performance, cleanliness and sensitivity.