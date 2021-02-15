Study: Targeted therapy prolongs survival in patients with advanced bladder cancer

In a new study led by researchers at Yale Cancer Center (YCC), the drug enfortumab vedotin (EV) significantly prolonged survival as compared with standard chemotherapy in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma or bladder cancer, who had previously received platinum-based treatment and a PD-1–PD-L1 inhibitor. The results were published today in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

"These findings are very encouraging as they continue to show EV is an effective tool in the fight to improve survival rates for patients with advanced bladder cancer," said Daniel P. Petrylak, MD, Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology) and Urology and Co-Director of the Cancer Signaling Research Program at YCC and senior author of the published study. "We continually strive to identify new treatment options for this deadly disease and bring hope and encouraging options to our patients."

Related Stories

EV is described by Petrylak as a "smart bomb," or an antibody-drug conjugate that targets a specific protein on the surface of tumor cells with a load of powerful chemotherapy. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to EV to treat adult patients with advanced urothelial or bladder cancer. The approval is the direct result of a multi-institutional clinical trial led by YCC and Smilow Cancer Hospital researchers.

For this study, physicians conducted a global, open-label, phase 3 trial of EV for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who had previously received platinum-containing chemotherapy and had had disease progression during or after treatment with a PD-1–PD-L1 inhibitor. Patients were randomly assigned in a 1:1 ratio to receive EV or investigator-chosen chemotherapy administered on day 1 of a 21-day cycle.

A total of 608 patients underwent randomization; 301 were assigned to receive EV and 307 to receive chemotherapy. Overall survival was longer in the EV group than in the chemotherapy group. (median overall survival, 12.88 vs. 8.97 months; hazard ratio for death, 0.70; 95% confidence interval) Progression-free survival was also longer in the EV group than in the chemotherapy group.

Source:

Yale Cancer Center

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Immunomodulatory drugs improve the success rate of cancer therapies
Researchers analyze overall survival rate of prostate cancer patients treated with melatonin
Exposure to nighttime artificial lights linked with higher risk of thyroid cancer
Study finds way to detect ovarian cancer in patients using Pap test samples
New gut microbiome-based approach may have translational potential for cancer immunotherapy
A novel approach to suppress the growth of glioblastoma cells
Technion team discovers new process for attacking cancer cells
Study shows efficacy of radionuclide therapy–immunotherapy combination in prostate cancer model

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers look at long-term outcomes of cancer patients diagnosed with COVID-19