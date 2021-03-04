Global online medical education specialist, Continulus secures £0.5m of equity funding from investor consortium

Continulus, the Glasgow-headquartered online video-learning platform for health professionals, has secured £0.5m of equity investment from a consortium of UK investors.

Image Credit: Continulus

The funds will be deployed to strengthen the Continulus management team, as well as enhancing the company’s technological capacity to permit its continuing expansion and collaboration with some of the world’s most highly respected medical organizations.

With existing users in 89 countries and growing, our long-term aim is to become one of the leading global healthcare education providers and to form a worldwide network that can be used to address global healthcare challenges. This investment represents a major step forward in fulfilling our ambitions. “Both the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change are important factors in our growth since Continulus gives all our users online access to conferences, lectures, and events at which, previously, professionals would have had to be physically present.” Dr. Eoghan Colgan, Company Founder, and Chief Executive

Continulus already has global partnerships with a range of medical bodies including the Australian College of Critical Care Nurses. In addition, the company has entered a marketing partnership with EB Medicine, an education provider for doctors with 65,000 members in emergency medicine in the USA.

Dr. Colgan, who continues to work in the Accident & Emergency Department at Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary, added: “Our partnerships are an endorsement of the work we are doing in acute and critical care specialties where we will be providing a package of lectures, multi-camera tutorials, and podcasts by the world’s most authoritative experts.”

Continulus, a corporate member of the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Certification Service in the UK and an approved provider of CME/CE credits in the USA, operates a fair, country by country pricing system which permits global quality healthcare education that is accessible to all.