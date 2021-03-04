SLS announces appointment as an official distributor for the Merck Supelco® range of analytical products

Mar 4 2021

Scientific Laboratory Supplies (SLS), the UK’s largest independent supplier of scientific products, is pleased to announce further consolidation of its relationship with Merck through its appointment as an official distributor for the Supelco® range of analytical products. Comprising of over 500,000 products, the comprehensive range from SLS provides a solution for most applications.

The Supelco brand incorporates many of the product lines that have made Merck one of the key names in the analytical laboratory sector, from chromatography and spectroscopy to solvents and reference standards, as well as titration and almost any other analytical chemistry technique. The Supelco brand also includes many of the products previously known as Merck products.

SLS has over 30 years of experience supporting the UK scientific sector and, as a strategic partner for Merck, this arrangement consolidates a commitment by both companies to high-quality products and services, manufacturing effectiveness, and meeting customers’ expectations. SLS also offers next-day delivery on all in-stock products.

Every product across the comprehensive Supelco portfolio is meticulously tested against the tightest specifications, to ensure the highest industry standards and compliance with applicable regulations. In the fast-paced world of routine lab testing, easy, secure, and reliable transfer of data for method execution and documentation is essential. Digitalization and connectivity are key phrases often used to describe the demand for smart, fast, and seamless access to the required data. Supelco digital solutions can help make daily analytical work safer, simpler and more efficient, to ensure the most accurate results.

Tom O’Meara, Portfolio Lead – Chemicals and Chromatography at SLS, explained: “SLS is delighted to consolidate its relationship with Merck through appointment as an official distributor of the Supelco range. Being able to offer these market-leading Supelco products alongside the entire Merck Sigma-Aldrich portfolio strengthens our market position, and allows our customers access to these leading brands from a single source.”

Related Stories

SLS has grown to become the UK’s largest independent supplier of laboratory equipment, chemicals, and consumables. Because of its independence, the company is unique in its approach to sourcing and supplying the highest quality, best value products, and brands.

For more information, go to www.scientificlabs.co.uk.

About Scientific Laboratory Supplies Ltd

SLS first began trading in 1991 and has grown to become the UK’s largest independent supplier of laboratory equipment, chemicals, and consumables. Headquartered in Nottingham, the company operates a warehousing, technical storage, and logistics service across the UK and in several international territories. SLS works closely with leading international industry brands through a market-leading catalog and an extended range of over 500,000 products.

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mogrify enters research collaboration with the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology
Study shows brilacidin strongly inhibits SARS-CoV-2 in laboratory cell lines
High Resolution Liquid Chromatography Flowmeter
HIV and TB laboratory systems used to scale up COVID-19 testing in Africa
WVU, DHHR team up to create new COVID-19 testing laboratory in Morgantown
Researchers study the mechanisms of skin aging
MDI Biological Laboratory receives grant to improve access to safe drinking water
QFEA – Novel method to identify high-performing filtration materials and masks outside a laboratory

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

What makes viruses infectious?

In this interview, News-Medical spoke to Professor Peter Stockley about his latest research that looked at what makes viruses infectious.

What makes viruses infectious?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
FDA alerts health care providers and clinical laboratory staff about SARS-CoV-2 viral mutation