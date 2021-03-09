Clippard announces issuance of U.S. Patent for the new Eclipse Proportional Isolation Valve

Clippard Instrument Laboratory, Inc., a manufacturer of Precision Flow Control products with focus in the medical, analytical, liquid/gas delivery, laboratory and industrial automation markets, announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued Patent No. 10,738,904 to Clippard’s new Eclipse Proportional Valve. The Patent, “Flow Control Valve Using Ceramic Valve Members”, will expire in 2040.

Image Credit: Clippard Instrument Laboratory, Inc.

U.S. Patent No. 10,738,904 covers “a flow control valve that uses two ceramic members having conforming surfaces which are coupled together to form a fluid-tight seal, and slidable relative to each other to control fluid flow. The shape of the ceramic apertures and their interaction when the valve is opened and closed permits ultra-fine control of the flow of gas or liquid”.

Utilizing the industry’s most robust and powerful miniature linear actuator, the patented steppercontrolled Eclipse Proportional Isolation Valve leads the industry in performance and durability. This valve is ideal in critical applications for liquid or gas delivery requiring ultra-fine resolution and excellent repeatability. In addition, the unique design allows for custom flow profiles.

Leak free (<0.05 sccm)

Excellent linearity (<4% of full-scale)

Cycle life of typically >1 million

Repeatability <0.5% of full travel

For more information on the Eclipse Isolation Valves or any of Clippard’s other 6,000 standard

pneumatic products visit clippard.com or call 877-245-6247.