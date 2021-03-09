Welcome to Expert insights: from Collaborative and Commercial Microbiome Research Studies

This webinar series is brought to you by APC Microbiome Ireland, and Atlantia Clinical Trials. Exciting times ahead as we announce this unique event, which will offer industry professionals the opportunity to gain insights not found elsewhere. Not only will this series take viewers through past, present and future areas of research in specific topics, this series will discuss how the partnership between the APC Microbiome Ireland and Atlantia provides a powerful translational pipeline that ranges from the discovery of microbiome features that are medically relevant in specific conditions, the design of nutritional approaches to target these features, and the clinical validation of these approaches using disease-specific surrogate endpoints.

First Topic: Food and Ingredient Development Opportunities for Microbiome Modulation

Humankind faces a crisis of non-communicable chronic diseases that encompass pathologies such as obesity (and its co-morbidities), inflammatory bowel diseases, allergies, and autoimmune diseases. Microbiome alterations (dysbioses) induced through lifestyle and diet have been implicated in this development.

There is tremendous potential for the targeted modulation and restoration of gut microbiota composition and functionality to combat chronic diseases. In this Webinar, Prof. Jens Walter (APC Microbiome Ireland, University College Cork) will discuss innovations in the area of nutrition and functional ingredients that enable a targeted and health-oriented modulation and/or restoration of gut microbiome composition and function. Advances in our ecological and mechanistic understanding of how dietary components interact with the gut microbiota in relation to health do now provide a solid foundation for the rational design of food products and medical foods for tangible health outcomes.

Jens Walter: Dr. Walter’s expertise lies at the interface of evolutionary ecology of the gut microbiome and human nutrition. More specifically, his research focuses on the evolutionary and ecological processes that have shaped the host-microbiome interrelationship and the translation of basic microbiome science into therapeutic and nutritional strategies. Dr. Walter’s expertise lies at the interface of evolutionary ecology of the gut microbiome and human nutrition. More specifically, his research focuses on the evolutionary and ecological processes that have shaped the host-microbiome interrelationship and the translation of basic microbiome science into therapeutic and nutritional strategies

Andrea Doolan: Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Atlantia Clinical Trials, Andrea has 20 years’ experience in the bio-tech industry. She has a BSc in Microbiology and Higher Diploma from NUIG and was Clinical Trials Coordinator for the Harvard AIDS Clinical Trials Group at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, before returning to Ireland as Clinical Trials Manager with APC Microbiome Ireland, University College Cork. There she played a leading role in the development of Atlantia, fully transitioning the business out of UCC in 2013.

