GMP-Ready Helper Plasmids for AAV Production

Manufactured in dedicated clean-rooms with mandated changeovers before new production cycles - AMSBIO introduces new pHelper-Kan plasmid DNA optimized for Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) manufacturing.

Adeno-associated virus is a non-enveloped virus that can be engineered to efficiently deliver DNA sequences of interest into target cells with a low immunogenicity. Because of these unique characteristics, AAV-mediated genome editing has emerged as a highly promising gene delivery method.

The robust virus packaging productivity of this pHelper-Kan plasmid has been tested in almost all AAV serotypes. pHelper-Kan is proven for use in daily AAV production, for both GMP grade and research grade batches.

Immediately available, premanufactured in stock, AMSBIO pHelper-Kan plasmid reduces the optimization work required to obtain high efficacy when producing your viral vectors. The high reproducible quality of the pHelper-Kan plasmid DNA is maintained and verified by our standardized manufacturing technology.

AMSBIO also provides a custom service (see https://www.amsbio.com/aav) to make ready-to-use AAV for any specific gene, shRNA or miRNA. Working closely with customers, AMSBIO will sub-clone your selected genes into our AAV expression vectors and produce expression AAV for each gene.

For further information on the pHelper-Kan plasmid DNA optimized for Adeno-associated virus (AAV) manufacturing please visit https://www.amsbio.com/phelper-kan-gmp-readytm-helper-plasmid-for-aav-packaging-gr-phelper-kan-v1or contact AMSBIO on +44-1235-828200 / +1-617-945-5033 / [email protected].

