Bruker light-sheet microscopes at major comprehensive cancer center

Bruker Corporation, a leading supplier of single-plane illumination microscopy (SPIM) technology for research on live cells and cleared biological samples, today announced that two Luxendo MuVi™ and LCS SPIM™ light-sheet microscopes have been installed by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The funding for the two light-sheet fluorescence microscopes was supported by Cycle for Survival (https://www.cycleforsurvival. org ). The new SPIM microscopes will help researchers visualize the cellular and tissue hallmarks of cancer and translate those findings into better cancer treatment methods.

MuVi SPIM Multiview light-sheet microscope for live samples. Image Credit: Bruker Nano Surfaces “By understanding how cells mobilize to build organs, researchers can glean insights into why some cells become cancerous and lead to organ destruction. Instruments such as these are useful for imaging across differing length scales — from subcellular to single cells to tissue-level processes — allowing researchers to study cellular dynamics and cellular motion, processes that enable cells to metastasize.” Dr. Anna-Katerina Hadjantonakis, MSK Chair of the Developmental Biology Program Light-sheet fluorescence microscopy has emerged as a uniquely powerful method for high-resolution, cleared-sample and dynamic biological imaging. We couldn’t be more pleased that our technology will be assisting the great MSK researchers and programs in such important work.” Dr. Lars Hufnagel, Vice President and General Manager, Bruker’s Luxendo Light-Sheet Microscopy Business

About the MuVi and LCS SPIM Systems

Bruker’s SPIM systems avoid sample phototoxicity by sequentially illuminating a stack of small slices of the organism, allowing scientists to observe living organisms for extended periods of time without photodamage. In particular, MuVi SPIM allows fast 3D imaging of live cells and living objects, such as spheroids and whole specimens, without the need of sample rotation. Despite the fact that sample rotation is not necessarily needed for a non-isotropic acquisition, the MuVi SPIM system provides this degree of freedom such that isotropic resolution can be achieved.

The modular LCS SPIM for large, cleared samples has been designed to be compatible with a broad variety of clearing solutions and sample sizes. Its new sample mounting approach and innovative optical design enables unprecedented acquisition times and minimizes sample distortions while seamlessly integrating into existing clearing and sample preparation pipelines. To handle the vast amount of data produced by the light-sheet technique, Lux DATA comprehensive data processing and storage provides fast transfer and large-capacity storage and leverages multi-core- and multi-GPU-based processing.