Myths about modern contraceptive impact family planning in Sub-Saharan Africa

Cultural and social norms, and myths about how modern contraceptives affect men's virility are just some of the reasons why the uptake of contraception remains low in Sub-Saharan Africa, despite increasing demand.

This week on Africa Science Focus, Effie Chipeta from the Malawi College of Medicine tells us about the growing demand for contraceptives, while Tazirwa Chipeta speaks about the services available from the Family Planning Association of Malawi. Over in Uganda, Moses Odongo from the non-profit Family Medical Point tells us about outreach programmes among the lakeshore communities of Lake Victoria.