UTHSC professor receives $2.87 million to study genetic alterations associated with Gulf War illness

The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences has awarded Byron C. Jones, PhD, professor in the Department of Genetics, Genomics, and Informatics at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, $2.87 million for his continuing study of genetic alterations associated with Gulf War illness among former military personnel.

During the 1990-91 Gulf War, 700,000 troops were sent to the Persian Gulf. Of those who returned, 25%-35% suffered from what became known as the Gulf War Illness, a multisymptomatic malady with complaints ranging from gastrointestinal problems to cognitive difficulties. Sickness behaviors were disabling, and neither cause nor treatment were known. Nearly 30 years later, most of those afflicted are still sick. Exposure to organophosphate compounds (nerve gas and insecticides), coupled with being in a high stress environment, have emerged as a possible cause of illness and a focus of study.

Related Stories

Dr. Jones' project will build upon past studies his lab has conducted to determine why some combatants became sick, while others did not. By duplicating exposure conditions in animal models, Dr. Jones' team has previously identified genes and biochemical pathways involved in individual differences to susceptibility.

Focusing on these systems, his team will now look for genetic-based individual differences in which genes are permanently altered in expression following the same exposure. Findings from this project will increase understanding of which biochemical processes are involved, and provide a basis for developing treatment.

Initial studies show acute changes in proinflammatory cytokine genes and changes in methylation of genes following the exposure regimen. We have seen significant differences in proinflammatory gene expression response to the treatment among animal models, and have been able to map to a region of DNA which mediates this effect. Our research takes the next steps to understand how genetics relate to the ongoing effects of Gulf War Illness."

Byron C. Jones, PhD, Professor, University of Tennessee Health Science Center

The study, titled "Genetics of epigenetic response to high inflammatory reducing hormones and environmental compounds," is being funded for five years.

Source:

University of Tennessee Health Science Center

Posted in: Genomics

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New review examines the latest data on kiwi genetics for wildlife conservation
Heart Research UK funds new project investigating the effects of COVID-19 on blood vessels and blood pressure
Altering a mosquito's gut genes shows promise to curb malaria
Research looks at SARS-CoV-2 transmission from people to pets
Geisinger wins $3.6 million contract to study the role of genetic variation in cancer
Genetic variants that impact protein binding in immune cells can cause autoimmune diseases
Research reveals increase in psychological distress among people during COVID-19 first wave
Japanese–European scientists detect novel genetic mitochondrial disorder

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study challenges the assumption that all South African Bantu speakers are a single genetic entity