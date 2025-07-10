Genetic insights reveal new targets for treating extracranial arteriovenous malformations

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The University of OsakaJul 10 2025

Our genes underlie all aspects of life, from our looks to how our cells behave. This includes diseases, as genetic changes can underlie the development and progression of certain health problems. This is true for arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), vascular anomalies that are known to be life-threatening. However, the biological mechanisms driving their growth have remained unclear, until now.

AVMs are tangled clusters of abnormal blood vessels that can cause pain, bleeding, and even heart failure. While they can occur anywhere in the body, those found outside the brain, termed "extracranial AVMs", are particularly complex and invasive. These AVMs often require surgery and have high rates of recurrence.

Now, recent findings from The University of Osaka, published in Virchows Archiv: European Journal of Pathology, have found and analyzed genes to help pave the way for new and targeted AVM therapies.

We analyzed tissue samples from 30 patients, representing the world's largest number of extracranial AVM cases subjected to genetic analysis together. We hoped to find information that could help us define the mechanism behind the disease in relation to genetic mutations."

Katsutoshi Hirose, first author

They found that nearly half of the patients carried mutations in the RAS/RAF/MAPK signaling pathway, which controls how cells grow and communicate. These mutations were linked to the characteristic abnormal vascular morphology and were frequently detected in younger female patients.

Through analysis of the causative genes, RNA, proteins, clinical findings, and the tissue pathology, the team discovered that the small, tangled vessels (called the nidus) within the AVMs exhibited increased activity in certain genes. One gene in particular, MAP4K4, was highly expressed in the nidus and may play a key role in AVM development. MAP4K4 ordinarily regulates cell movement and blood vessel growth. The researchers suggest the gene may thus also be responsible for the pathological angiogenesis of AVMs.

Intriguingly, ERK, a downstream effector of the RAS/RAF/MAPK signaling pathway, exhibited increased activity in all AVM cases - including in those without detectable mutations. "Clinical trials involving inhibitors of this signaling pathway are already underway internationally and may provide a promising new direction for AVM treatment," explains Yumiko Hori, senior author.

With few effective treatments, no known cure and a high likelihood of recurrence, these findings offer new hope. The study highlights the potential for effective precision therapies to treat AVMs without invasive surgery.

Source:

The University of Osaka

Journal reference:

Hirose, K., et al. (2025). Pathogenic mechanism of extracranial arteriovenous malformations: insights from clinical, pathological, and genetic analyses. Virchows Archiv. doi.org/10.1007/s00428-025-04158-7.

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New AI-informed method accelerates protein engineering
Genetic variation found to influence tumor microbiota and colorectal cancer progression
New study identifies four distinct autism subtypes with unique genetic signatures
Early infant behavior predicts cognitive ability decades later
Researchers find unique genetic profile in childhood cancer survivors with cardiomyopathy
Genetic variations in Prader-Willi syndrome offer key insights into autism and psychosis
Heavy smoking triggers systemic inflammation and vascular damage in new biomarker study
Methylene blue emerges as an adjunct in septic shock

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists reveal how upbringing and genetics interact to shape success