New color-changing thread in tampons or sanitary napkins helps diagnose vulvovaginal yeast infections

The yeast Candida albicans can cause itchy, painful urinary tract and vaginal yeast infections. For women in low-resource settings who lack access to healthcare facilities, these infections create substantial social and economic burdens.

Now, researchers reporting in ACS Omega have developed color-changing threads that turn bright pink in the presence of C. albicans. When embedded in tampons or sanitary napkins, they could allow women to quickly and discreetly self-diagnose vulvovaginal yeast infections, the researchers say.

According to the Mayo Clinic, about 75% of women will experience a yeast infection, or vulvovaginal candidiasis, at least once in their lifetime. Although women in high-resource areas can easily be diagnosed with a vaginal swab at their doctor's office and then treated with an antifungal medication, many women throughout the world lack access to basic healthcare facilities.

Related Stories

Moreover, in some resource-limited areas, societal taboos cause women to feel shame or embarrassment about the symptoms, which prevents them from seeking a doctor's care. Therefore, Naresh Kumar Mani and colleagues wanted to develop an inexpensive method that could be integrated into menstrual hygiene products, allowing women to quickly, easily and discreetly self-diagnose yeast infections.

The researchers began with ordinary multifilament cotton threads purchased at a local craft store. To increase the wicking properties of the threads, the team treated them with a heptane solution that removed waxes and binders added during manufacturing.

Then, the threads were coated with a molecule called L-proline β-naphthylamide (PRO) -- the substrate for an enzyme secreted by C. albicans -- and embedded in the inner layers of sanitary napkins and pads. When the researchers added simulated vaginal fluid spiked with C. albicans and an indicator solution, the spots of the napkins or pads containing yeast changed to a bright pink color.

The detection time was only 10 minutes, compared with 24-72 hours for conventional tests. In addition, the new test costs only 22 to 28 cents per napkin or tampon, and it could easily be adapted to simultaneously detect other pathogens, such as bacteria that also can cause urinary tract infections, the researchers say.

Source:

American Chemical Society

Journal reference:

Prabhu, A., et al. (2021) Knitting Thread Devices: Detecting Candida albicans Using Napkins and Tampons. ACS Omega. doi.org/10.1021/acsomega.1c00806.

Posted in: Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study: Multidrug-resistant fungus that infests hospitals may have emerged from the wild
New approach to scale up genome editing in tiny worms
Overgrowth of gut yeast in newborns associated with increased risk of asthma
New therapeutic strategy can prevent dental decay in children
Understanding Absolute Stoichiometry of Oligomeric Protein Complexes Using SEC-MALS
Study shows how ACE2 mutations influence SARS-CoV-2 spike binding in humans and animals
Simple SARS-CoV-2 mutations allow escape from the majority of polyclonal antibodies
Innovative cancer treatment effective in combating fungal infection in vitro and in mice

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers identify human BCAS3 and C16orf70 as novel autophagic proteins