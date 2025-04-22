Dr. Jeremie Poschmann's data-driven approach to immunology and translational science

In a wide-ranging Genomic Press Interview, Dr. Jeremie Poschmann of INSERM and Université de Nantes shares the story behind his bold, data-centric approach to immunology and translational science. The conversation, published in Genomic Psychiatry as part of the Innovators & Ideas series, explores how Dr. Poschmann's unconventional path-from nurse to systems biologist-has uniquely shaped his research into the circulating immune system.

His lab focuses on the molecular analysis of blood-derived immune cells using multi-omics tools, integrating genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics to uncover how immune states evolve across patient populations. This accessible window into immune dynamics allows researchers to chart disease heterogeneity in unprecedented detail. The implications for infectious disease, psychiatric conditions, and even vaccine responsiveness are wide-reaching.

"What hooked me early on is the idea that data itself can lead the way," says Dr. Poschmann, describing his formative experience with genome-wide discovery in yeast. "That ability to follow the data rather than impose a question on it was deeply compelling." Later, frustrated by delays in bioinformatics collaboration during his postdoc, he taught himself coding, enabling a level of research independence that now defines his lab.

The interview highlights a growing interest in pre-existing immune states-patterns shaped by past infections, environmental exposures, and genetic predisposition. These states, Dr. Poschmann suggests, may explain why people respond so differently to the same pathogen or treatment. "Why do some people get severely ill from SARS-CoV-2, while others remain asymptomatic?" he asks. "We now have the tools to explore those questions at scale."

Using the blood as a dynamic, systemic readout, his team builds immune signatures that may one day forecast disease risk or therapeutic response-raising tantalizing possibilities: Could personalized immunoprofiles guide vaccine strategies? Might we predict psychiatric outcomes based on immune memory? Could this approach allow for proactive healthcare, rather than reactive treatment?

Beyond the lab, Dr. Poschmann is a vocal advocate for improving research infrastructure. He calls attention to the precarity faced by postdocs and support staff in France and across Europe. "It's becoming harder to retain talented people-not because of the science, but because of unstable contracts," he says. "Science thrives on continuity and collaboration. We need to invest in the whole ecosystem, not just the top."

The human dimension of his story is as compelling as the science. Originally trained as a nurse, Dr. Poschmann emphasizes compassion, mentorship, and inclusion in his leadership style. "I don't choose team members based on grades," he says. "I look for mindset-what makes someone original in how they think."

That mindset is also visible in his off-hours. Surfing along France's Atlantic coast helps him decompress and reconnect. "You paddle hard, sometimes for nothing," he reflects. "But then a perfect set comes, and you must be ready. That combination of grit, patience, and timing is very much like science."

Dr. Poschmann's reflections illuminate a broader shift in modern science toward interdisciplinary fluency and data-integrated decision-making. "We're in an era where biology, computation, and medicine are merging," he says. "I want my research to inform not only understanding, but clinical care."

His story prompts questions with direct societal relevance: What will it take to mainstream immune profiling in everyday medicine? How can we make complex data actionable at the point of care? And perhaps most importantly-what barriers, scientific or structural, must we dismantle to realize a truly personalized, prevention-first model of health?

