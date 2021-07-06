Keeping Medical Environments Safe, Sterile, and Protected from VOC Exposure

Medical environments, whether that’s the development, manufacture or packing of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, must be monitored to the highest levels to ensure complete compliance and safety for staff and end-users. ION Science’s range of fixed PID sensors can measure VOC outputs on multiple large sites or single key areas, using world-leading gas detection technology.

Image Credit: ION Science

​​​​One of the most important areas for VOC (volatile organic compounds) monitoring is sterilisation and packaging. Many medical manufacturers use ethylene oxide for decontamination of products prior to leaving the site. While this is a highly effective method, it is a harmful VOC and needs careful monitoring using tools such as PID (photoionisation detection) technology to ensure the right levels are used to remove potential contaminants, but also so that the ethylene oxide is removed safely prior to distribution.

For manufacturers that handle large volumes of products or operate across multiple sites, ethylene oxide will be used frequently and at many stages of the manufacturing cycle. This requires not only highly sensitive levels of detection to ensure that the correct levels are being adhered to at each particular stage, but also there is a requirement to have many sensors on and around the site so any potentially harmful levels are detected quickly.

The Falco fixed detector from ION Science, a leading global OEM of gas detection equipment, is ideal for medical applications thanks to its excellent VOC sensitivity, advanced PID technology and large detection range. What makes it especially suitable for medical and pharmaceutical applications is not only this technology, but also ION Science’s in-depth knowledge and experience of the sector.

Image Credit: ION Science

ION Science is currently working with a global sterilisation and medical equipment specialist to create a complete VOC monitoring solution for them. The Falco fixed detector has been chosen to monitor their European facilities as the latest and most advanced fixed VOC detection equipment available. With eight sites identified for upgrading, three were fitted as a priority in 2021, with between 15 and 25 Falco units fitted at each facility due to their large size.

Having this many Falco units means the customer has complete monitoring assurance of VOCs at every stage of production and as fixed units, the Falco needs little in the way of maintenance and will reliably record data on VOC exposure wherever needed. The Falco is enabled with both Modbus and 4-20mA output protocols for site-wide networking capabilities. This gives the customer total confidence that all products and site locations are sterilised within the legal requirements.

Not only does the Falco provide complete assurance across sites of any size, other benefits include a user-friendly interface and an easy-fit and service design. The internal lamp comes with a minimum of a one-year lifespan, giving customers reliability and peace of mind. Falco has four detection ranges available, including 0–10ppm, 0–50ppm, 0–1,000ppm and 0–3,000ppm, ideal for any level of sensitivity monitoring.

ION Science is proud to be supporting the medical and pharmaceutical sectors with their advanced PID technology and VOC gas detection instruments for safe working environments and end-products. By working with customers on the ground to equip their sites and find solutions, ION Science continues to advance and develop their portfolio to improve safety and health for all.