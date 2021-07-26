Metrion Biosciences appoints Nick Foster as Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Global Business Development

Metrion Biosciences Limited (“Metrion”), the specialist ion channel contract research and drug discovery company, today announced the appointment of Nick Foster as Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Global Business Development, to support the broadening of Metrion’s international customer base and facilitate entry into new territories. The appointment follows the recently announced £2.7m new equity investment led by Gresham House Ventures and forms part of the Company’s significant growth strategy for 2021 and 2022, with a focus on the USA, EU, and Japan.

Nick has a strong technical background in protein engineering and drug metabolism studies, as well as global business development and marketing expertise, and an understanding of the early drug discovery and safety profiling process and the importance of customer relationships. Following his early career as a laboratory scientist, Nick moved into business development, holding positions as Associate Director, Business Development Europe for BioFocus Limited (now Charles River Laboratories), Head of Commercial Operations at Optibrium Limited, and Director, Business Development for WuXi AppTec. Nick has an undergraduate degree in Applied Biochemistry from Liverpool John Moores University, UK.

I am very pleased to welcome Nick to Metrion’s senior management team. His background and experience will be crucial to the next phase of Metrion’s growth and I look forward to working with him to achieve our corporate objectives.” Dr. Andrew Southan, Chief Executive Officer of Metrion Biosciences

Nick Foster Chief Commercial Officer, Metrion Biosciences, commented: “I am delighted to be joining Metrion at this exciting time of expansion for the company. Metrion has established itself as a global leader in ion channel drug discovery and I look forward to working with the team to support these services, engage with our collaborators and develop new opportunities to further expand our global partnerships.”