Porvair Increase Porous Plastics Manufacturing Capacity

Porvair Sciences reports on the installation of new automated precision die-cutting equipment that has enabled a five-fold increase in its production capacity for porous plastic components.

This major investment by the company is in response to a significant rise in demand from customers for precision components made from its high performance Vyon® porous plastics. Installed in Porvair's cGMP compliant cleanroom production facility the new equipment is able to produce porous plastic components with excellent edge finish, cleanliness and repeatable tightly toleranced quality making it ideal for products such as pipette filter tips.

Related Stories

Available in polyethylene and polypropylene, Vyon® is manufactured with a controlled and even pore size distribution, ensuring consistent and efficient flow characteristics. This makes Vyon®ideal for a wide variety of filtration, separation and liquid handling applications in the healthcare, pharmaceutical and life science industries. Using regulatory approved polymer powders - Vyon® sintered porous plastic components exhibit exceptional chemical compatibility making them a popular material choice for analytical laboratory applications such as chromography sample preparation.  

To discuss how Vyon® porous plastic materials can help improve your products performance, please contact Porvair Sciences Ltd on +44-1978-661144, [email protected] or visit https://www.vyonporousplastics.com/ for more information.

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags:

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Porvair Sciences Limited. (2021, July 26). Porvair Increase Porous Plastics Manufacturing Capacity. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 26, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210726/Porvair-Increase-Porous-Plastics-Manufacturing-Capacity.aspx.

  • MLA

    Porvair Sciences Limited. "Porvair Increase Porous Plastics Manufacturing Capacity". News-Medical. 26 July 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210726/Porvair-Increase-Porous-Plastics-Manufacturing-Capacity.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Porvair Sciences Limited. "Porvair Increase Porous Plastics Manufacturing Capacity". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210726/Porvair-Increase-Porous-Plastics-Manufacturing-Capacity.aspx. (accessed July 26, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Porvair Sciences Limited. 2021. Porvair Increase Porous Plastics Manufacturing Capacity. News-Medical, viewed 26 July 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210726/Porvair-Increase-Porous-Plastics-Manufacturing-Capacity.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Vial Sampling Kits for PFAS Analysis
Advances in Microplate Technology at SLAS 2021
Solid Phase Extraction Microplate Selection Guide
Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer
Custom Design and Manufacture of Specialist Microplates
Entry Level Semi Automatic Microplate Sealer
Improving Yield and Quality of SARS-CoV-2 Isolated Nucleic Acid
Automation-Ready Sample Evaporator for Microplates

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Preventing lethal blood clots

In our latest interview, we spoke to Professor Robert Ariëns from the University of Leeds about his latest research into blood clots and how they can be prevented.

Preventing lethal blood clots

More Content from Porvair Sciences Limited

See all content from Porvair Sciences Limited
You might also like... ×
CEAT project for improving ovarian cancer diagnosis, treatment shows promise