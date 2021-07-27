KNAUER donates 15,000 Euros for the victims of Germany’s flood disaster

The manufacturer of high-tech laboratory instruments, KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH, has committed to helping the victims of the West Germany’s recent flooding disaster with a donation of €15,000.

Damage to the Market Square of Stolberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, following the floods. Image Credit: KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH

The spontaneous and self-organized donation campaign by KNAUER’s employees and management team was further helped by Germany’s exemption of taxes on donations made towards natural disasters that occur within the country – any donations made are free from both income tax and social security contributions. In practice, this means the full donation reaches those who need it whilst each donor only pays, depending on their tax bracket, around 55% of the cost from their post-tax earnings.

The shocking images of the devastation caused by the floods touched everyone at KNAUER’s hearts. Within a matter of days the company’s employees donated €6,250. The management team then not only doubled this but went further, to increase the total donation value to a grand sum of €15,000. This donation is now on the way to the Germany’s relief coalition “Aktion Deutschland Hilft”.

This method of donating can be replicated by other companies. The HR team at KNAUER simply wrote a short email to all the employees, asking them if they were willing to donate – this got the ball rolling and the next steps came easily after.

We all felt helpless, shocked and saddened when we saw the suffering that this disaster caused for those living in the impacted areas. We give them our full sympathy and we want to support them further with rapid financial assistance. We are particularly proud of the wide participation in the donation scheme by our employees – it is clear to us that social responsibility is alive and well at KNAUER” Alexandra Knauer and Carsten Losch

The family-owned company KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH has been developing high-tech laboratory instruments for research, routine analysis and production for 59 years. Liquid chromatography (HPLC) systems are used to analyze liquid samples for ingredients and impurities and determine their quantity. The company also manufactures larger chromatography systems, e.g. for the purification of proteins, active ingredients or other valuable substances. For laboratory equipment, the company supplies metering pumps, switching valves and detectors for high-pressure applications. Promotion of science and corporate responsibility are of great importance to the company.