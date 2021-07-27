KNAUER donates 15,000 Euros for the victims of Germany’s flood disaster

The manufacturer of high-tech laboratory instruments, KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH, has committed to helping the victims of the West Germany’s recent flooding disaster with a donation of €15,000.

KNAUER donates 15,000 Euros for the victims of Germany’s flood disaster
Damage to the Market Square of Stolberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, following the floods. Image Credit: KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH

The spontaneous and self-organized donation campaign by KNAUER’s employees and management team was further helped by Germany’s exemption of taxes on donations made towards natural disasters that occur within the country – any donations made are free from both income tax and social security contributions. In practice, this means the full donation reaches those who need it whilst each donor only pays, depending on their tax bracket, around 55% of the cost from their post-tax earnings.

The shocking images of the devastation caused by the floods touched everyone at KNAUER’s hearts. Within a matter of days the company’s employees donated €6,250. The management team then not only doubled this but went further, to increase the total donation value to a grand sum of €15,000. This donation is now on the way to the Germany’s relief coalition “Aktion Deutschland Hilft”.

This method of donating can be replicated by other companies. The HR team at KNAUER simply wrote a short email to all the employees, asking them if they were willing to donate – this got the ball rolling and the next steps came easily after.

We all felt helpless, shocked and saddened when we saw the suffering that this disaster caused for those living in the impacted areas. We give them our full sympathy and we want to support them further with rapid financial assistance. We are particularly proud of the wide participation in the donation scheme by our employees – it is clear to us that social responsibility is alive and well at KNAUER”

Alexandra Knauer and Carsten Losch

The family-owned company KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH has been developing high-tech laboratory instruments for research, routine analysis and production for 59 years. Liquid chromatography (HPLC) systems are used to analyze liquid samples for ingredients and impurities and determine their quantity. The company also manufactures larger chromatography systems, e.g. for the purification of proteins, active ingredients or other valuable substances. For laboratory equipment, the company supplies metering pumps, switching valves and detectors for high-pressure applications. Promotion of science and corporate responsibility are of great importance to the company.

Source:

KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH. (2021, July 27). KNAUER donates 15,000 Euros for the victims of Germany’s flood disaster. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 27, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210727/KNAUER-donates-15000-Euros-for-the-victims-of-Germanye28099s-flood-disaster.aspx.

  • MLA

    KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH. "KNAUER donates 15,000 Euros for the victims of Germany’s flood disaster". News-Medical. 27 July 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210727/KNAUER-donates-15000-Euros-for-the-victims-of-Germanye28099s-flood-disaster.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH. "KNAUER donates 15,000 Euros for the victims of Germany’s flood disaster". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210727/KNAUER-donates-15000-Euros-for-the-victims-of-Germanye28099s-flood-disaster.aspx. (accessed July 27, 2021).

  • Harvard

    KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH. 2021. KNAUER donates 15,000 Euros for the victims of Germany’s flood disaster. News-Medical, viewed 27 July 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210727/KNAUER-donates-15000-Euros-for-the-victims-of-Germanye28099s-flood-disaster.aspx.

Suggested Reading

KNAUER donates to the "online campus participation" fund of the Studierendenwerk Berlin
Supporting Coronavirus Research with Liquid Chromatography
Equal Pay Day: How fair is your company?
Using anion exchange chromatography and electrochemical detection for determination of carbohydrates
KNAUER has whole series of actions for Sustainability Week
Loaded with a pile of underwear to the Berlin City Mission
Alexandra Knauer awarded as a female entrepreneur role model
So test therefore, who join …

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Preventing lethal blood clots

In our latest interview, we spoke to Professor Robert Ariëns from the University of Leeds about his latest research into blood clots and how they can be prevented.

Preventing lethal blood clots

More Content from KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH

See all content from KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH
You might also like... ×
Bio-PAT cooperation network brings users together to develop bioprocess analytics