Alexandra Knauer receives “Berlin family entrepreneur of the year 2024” award

The head of the Berlin-based manufacturer of high-tech laboratory instruments KNAUER was honored by the association “Die Familienunternehmer” (The family entrepreneurs) at a festive evening event at Soho House Berlin on October 8.

Sebastian Pleschinger and Sylvia Maria von Stieglitz, from the association "Die Familienunternehmer" (outside) with founder Roswitha Knauer and award winner Alexandra Knauer (center). Image Credit: DIE FAMILIENUNTERNEHMER/Laura Dahrendorf

The Berlin regional chapter of the association, which sees itself as representing the interests of over 180 thousand family businesses in Germany, has honored an outstanding entrepreneurial personality in the capital with this award every year for over a decade. The award ceremony was held under the motto “Innovation and sustainability in family businesses: Taking responsibility for the future”.

Sebastian Pleschinger, Berlin regional chairman of “Die Familienunternehmer”, praised Alexandra Knauer's achievements at the award ceremony, as did the laudator Heike Hanspach from “Berlin Partner”.

Alexandra Knauer has managed in a exceptional way not only to successfully position the medium-sized company founded by her parents Roswitha and Dr. Herbert Knauer in 1962 in a competitive market, but also to actively live social responsibility and sustainability in everyday business life. The award-winning entrepreneur also ensures a working environment that promotes creative collaboration. She also enjoys sharing her experience with other entrepreneurs.

Innovative technical solutions and flexibility enable KNAUER's corporate success. The new systems developed by KNAUER during the corona pandemic for the production of lipid nanoparticles for mRNA vaccines were particularly highlighted. Until then, only systems for small laboratory scale existed. The KNAUER team succeeded in scaling up for pharmaceutical production in a very short time using their high-pressure pump technology. With this development, KNAUER was able to open a completely new business area with great potential for the future in addition to its previous main field of activity of liquid chromatography.

The award for Family Entrepreneur of the Year means a lot to me. I also see it as recognition of the achievements of the entire KNAUER team and of Carsten Losch, with whom I run the company. The focus on innovation and sustainability is fully in line with our philosophy of progress and responsibility for a better future.” Alexandra Knauer, Owner, KNAUER

KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH develops and manufactures high-tech laboratory instruments, e.g. HPLC systems, that can be used to perform analyses or to purify valuable substances such as active pharmaceutical ingredients. The sales network spans over 70 countries. Alexandra Knauer, who owns the company since 2000, attaches great importance to corporate responsibility both towards the 200 employees and towards the environment and society.