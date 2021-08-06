Uson releases A3 upgrade for Optima vT leak tester

On July 30th, 2021 Uson LP announces the worldwide launch of Optima vT A3 software update 2.13.6. This update offers enhanced security features including user authentication through passwords and roles, customizable access authorization, and the ability to log and monitor changes to parameters. These new software features enable compliance with the FDA’s 21 CFR Part 11 requirements.

In late 2019 Uson released the same enhanced security features for enabling 21 CFR Part 11 compliance on the Sprint mD tester. This software upgrade to the Sprint mD was extremely well received by Uson customers.

We are excited to extend the same security enhancements previously available on our Sprint mD leak tester to customers using the Optima vT for medical device leak testing. These newly added security features will enable medical device manufacturers to take advantage of the Optima’s unique versatility and power, while also providing the necessary security features that enable compliance.” Jonathan Cole, Director of Global Sales, Uson

Optima vT offers Uson’s industry-leading reliability and advanced leak testing technology in a highly configurable and versatile package. The tester includes a comprehensive user interface with a large, clear touch screen display, allows for up to four high-resolution sensors and with its available custom pneumatic configurations, a choice of one or two test channels, optional enclosures, a wide range of test types and custom pneumatics. The high flow valve option and proprietary differential pressure transducer make the Optima vT the a viable option for challenging applications.

The Optima vT 2.13.6 software upgrade will be facilitated through a combined effort with our global distributor network, and Uson headquarters in Houston, Texas. Existing customers will begin receiving communications from Uson detailing the upgrade process over the next couple of weeks.