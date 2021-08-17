ERS Genomics and Cellular Engineering Technologies Enter CRISPR/Cas9 License Agreement

ERS Genomics Limited, which was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property co-owned by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, and Cellular Engineering Technologies (CET), a biotechnology company specializing in cell manufacturing and contract research services, today announced a non-exclusive license agreement granting CET access to ERS Genomics’ CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio.

With its expertise in cell and tissue engineering, CET supports research organizations at the interface of stem cell research and preclinical drug discovery. CET’s portfolio includes its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell technology, which is both virus- and oncogene-free to improve cell line genetic stability, safety, and reproducibility in drug discovery workflows for cell and gene therapies. The license from ERS Genomics will allow CET to develop, manufacture and commercialize next generation stem cell lines using CRISPR/Cas9 technology.

ERS Genomics holds an exclusive worldwide license from co-founder and recent Nobel prize winner Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier to the foundational intellectual property covering CRISPR/Cas9 for use as a research platform.

CRISPR/Cas9 is a powerful genome engineering tool that has revolutionized many research areas. At ERS Genomics, we are committed to making this technology broadly available and we are very pleased to support CET, a dynamic and innovative company at the forefront of cell engineering.” Eric Rhodes, CEO of ERS Genomics

Alan Moy, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of CET, commented: “We are excited to secure this essential license agreement with ERS Genomics, which will allow us to integrate our stem cell technology with CRISPR/Cas9 to create next generation stem cells that better serve the life science market. This will offer greatly improved cells to produce therapeutic biologics, viral vectors for cell and gene therapy, and vaccines for both the human and animal health sectors.”

Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.