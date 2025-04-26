BioSkryb Genomics and Tecan introduce a single-cell multiomics workflow for sequencing-ready libraries in under ten hours

BioSkryb Genomics and Tecan Group, today introduced a high-throughput single-cell workflow, combining BioSkryb's 384-well format of the ResolveOME™ Whole Genome and Transcriptome Single-Cell Core Kit with the Uno Single Cell Dispenser™, provided by Tecan. The integrated solution enables parallel high-resolution analysis of hundreds to thousands of individual cells, addressing growing demand for scalable, multiomics approaches in single-cell research. By reducing reliance on time consuming cell sorting techniques, such as fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS), the workflow offers a more streamlined and accessible approach to comprehensive genomic and transcriptomic profiling.

The partnership between BioSkryb and Tecan merges multiomic chemistry with automated precision instrumentation to deliver scalable, high-throughput single-cell analysis. Leveraging picoliter-level dispensing accuracy, the Uno integrates with BioSkryb's single-cell protocols, making high-resolution, multiomic analysis more accessible. The fully integrated workflow simplifies cell isolation, reduces manual handling and delivers high-quality genomic and transcriptomic sequencing-ready libraries in under ten hours—supporting increased throughput and consistency in single-cell studies.

This workflow brings next-generation single-cell multiomics within reach of every lab," Suresh Pisharody, CEO, BioSkryb Genomics

"By reducing the need for complex cell sorting methods like FACS and streamlining the entire multiomic analysis process, researchers can obtain deep genomic and transcriptomic insights with minimal hands-on time. Our partnership with Tecan supports the scalability required to analyze thousands of single cells in a single experiment, expanding the potential for high-resolution biological discovery."

"At Tecan, we are committed to helping customers and partners scale healthcare innovation globally," said Mukta Acharya, Head of Tecan's Life Sciences business division. "Pairing BioSkryb's ResolveOME chemistry with the Uno Single Cell Dispenser allows researchers to efficiently scale their single-cell studies while maintaining high data quality and reproducibility. Uno's precision dispensing capabilities and broad compatibility also make it an ideal addition to other single-cell workflows, providing flexibility as research needs evolve."

With its emphasis on automation, scalability and ease of use, this workflow removes barriers to high-throughput single-cell research. The BioSkryb and Tecan partnership empowers researchers to accelerate discoveries in cancer research, drug development and precision medicine by integrating precise reagent and digital cell dispensing with advanced multiomic chemistry.